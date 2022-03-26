Batwoman & [SPOILER] Are Getting That Arrowverse Crossover After All?

As fans of The CW's Arrowverse are more than well aware of, the COVID-19 pandemic ran roughshod over productions for over a year, reportedly doing serious damage on some on-screen crossover plans. Thankfully, Arrowverse fans can look forward to their favorite heroes joining together on the printed page when Earth-Prime kicks off this April from DC Comics. Now we know what you're thinking. That this is just another example of a TV series being adapted to comics that has nothing really to do with or impact what's going on with the show itself. While that may be true in some instances, that's not the case this time. The upcoming three-month, six-issue event is officially part of Arrowverse canon, approved by The CW television show producers. Each issue is written or co-written by creative talent from the shows, with bonus material by cast members of the shows as well as teasers providing clues to the nature of the final crossover in the sixth & final issue. On Friday, we learned some important intel on one major crossover going down in the Batwoman issue, co-written by series writers Natalie Abrams & Kelley Larson, along with series star Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox/Batwing), with art by Clayton Henry.

While fans were already made aware that the kick-off issue of the series would feature Clayface making his Arrowverse debut, Abrams and Larson decided to drop a pretty weighty teaser for Batwoman fans as we headed into the weekend. Remember in the original description where it mentioned Batwoman aka Ryan Wilder needing help from "an unexpected source" to take down Clayface? Well, over the next several tweets from the co-writers, we think it will become a little clearer who they're talking about (we'll avoid blatant spoilers):

Okay guys, here's a little tease for the upcoming #Batwoman comic. Hmmm, I wonder who our special guest is… 😏 (Told you it was someone I had written for before 😉) Can't wait for everyone to see what @Klar91 and I came up with when the comic drops on April 5! pic.twitter.com/NW8BAGUizy — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) March 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

This wild ride of writing a #Batwoman comic with @NatalieAbrams let me write a character I had been dying to script for YEARS. Any guesses #Arrowverse fans before the comic drops on April 5th? 😏😏😏 pic.twitter.com/k6m4xknyc0 — Kelly L (@Klar91) March 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

From Day 1 of developing the #Batwoman comic with @Klar91, I said we should include… and basically, before I even finished the sentence, Kelly and I said THAT NAME at the same time. Soooo it was always gonna happen. pic.twitter.com/KwZ1CYBFx9 — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) March 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

From the first SECOND we knew we'd fight to have this person in our comic. And I thank god every day that @DCComics let Natalie and I bring them to our sandbox. https://t.co/Uxwl9TZ3j8 — Kelly L (@Klar91) March 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And while Abrams confirms that this was the news they were referring to earlier this week, Abrams also teases that "something else" is on the way (what a great tease)…

In case you were wondering, this was about our special guest in the #Batwoman comic. And something else I can't say yet. So you'll have to keep waiting… 😏 https://t.co/3VMjP6TwOi — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) March 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Things kick off on April 5th with Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman") and then pick back up on April 19th with Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois") before heading into May with Earth-Prime #3 (The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") and Earth-Prime #4 (The CW's "DC's Stargirl"), with each issue offering cover art by Kim Jacinto as well as photo variant covers based on each respective show. Following that, the spotlight shifts to DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, and The Flash before the heroes are brought together for an epic crossover conclusion. Now here's a look at the official rundown/overview for the first four issues:

Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman"): Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman, makes her costumed comic book debut in a story co-written by series writers Natalie Abrams and Kelley Larson, plus series cast member Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox/Batwing), with art by Clayton Henry. Ever since the tech that created many of Batman's rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping up around Gotham City. But when Clayface's (making his CW debut) mud binds itself to a local high schooler, Batwoman will need help from an unexpected source to contain this muddy foe! Also, follow how Luke Fox balances his life as a superhero and a boyfriend!

Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois"): Superman & Lois series writers Adam Mallinger, Jai Jamison, and Andrew Wong join DC fan-favorite artists Tom Grummett and Norm Rapmund in a story spotlighting Clark Kent and Lois Lane's first anniversary. Trying to celebrate their marital bliss is never easy when you're a superhero husband and news reporter wife; especially when world-saving and creating hard-hitting stories continue to spoil your plans! Plus, the true origins of the evil Superman from John Henry Irons' world are finally revealed!

Earth-Prime #3 (The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"): Written by Lauren Fields & Daniel Park with art by Paul Pelletier & Andrew Hennessy, this chapter finds Ray Palmer assembling the retired Legends for one last go-round after he learns Mick Rory's Necrian children have been kidnapped by a group of mysterious Necrian assassins. But is this universe-spanning mission really what it seems? Hold on to your Beebos, everyone!

Earth-Prime #4 (The CW's "DC's Stargirl"): Written by James Robinson & Paula Sevenbergen with art by Jerry Ordway, this chapter finds the Dugan-Whitmore family vacation in full swing, but something sinister lurks in the woods, stalking Pat Dugan. Can Stargirl and S.T.R.I.P.E. face down the threat from Pat's past and preserve their summer trip, or will it come to a tragic end?