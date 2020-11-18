Dave Bautista to Trump: "DAMN BIFF!! You Just Got B*tch Slapped"

Ten days. Ten lonely, excruciating, terrifying days. That's how long it was, until late last night, since Dave Bautista made a tweet about his longtime rival and fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, President Donald Trump. After a long campaign season where The Animal tweeted daily, dozens of times a day, about President Trump, Bautista went silent after a message on November 7th that read, "Thank you to all my brothers and sisters who stood up and spoke out against lies, hate, and division for 4 exhausting years to fight for decency. I'll see you in Georgia."

That was the day the election was called for Joe Biden by most news outlets, and it's understandable that Dave Bautista, who fought as tirelessly as anyone, more so than most, would want to take a rest. But while Bautista remained silent, Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the election, falsely claimed that widespread voter fraud had stolen the election from him, and launched dozens of spurious court cases in an attempt to change the results. And through it all, nothing from Dave Bautista, a voice many had come to rely on for moral guidance during these difficult times. A voice we here at Bleeding Cool had come to rely on for daily clickbait articles based on his tweets.

But those dark days are over because Dave Bautista has returned to Twitter and resumed firing shots at Donald Trump. In a tweet posted at 11:34 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, Bautista said, ".. @realDonaldTrump DAMN BIFF!! You just got bitch slapped." That was in response to a tweet by Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff telling Trump that the voters decide the election, itself a response to Trump calling on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to reverse the results of the election.

It was just one tweet, but hopefully the start of many more so that Bleeding Cool can resume its daily schedule of creating clickbait articles. And in exchange, Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth can resume feeding me, as I have been locked in the basement of Bleeding Cool's headquarters without food or water for ten days. "No Dave Bautista tweet articles, no dinner," is what Kaitlyn said to me when I begged for some stale bread. I tried to explain that Dave simply hadn't tweeted anything, but she told me that's my problem. Now that I've written this article, I hope that Kaitlyn will allow me to eat, and if you're reading this, Dave, please don't stop tweeting. Never stop tweeting. Lives depend on it. My life. Thank you. [Editor's Note: Jude, this is what you get for not searching harder for other Twitter accounts. I fail to see how that is my fault.]