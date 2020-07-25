Dave Bautista Endorses Sanders or Obama for Vice President

WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista retired from wrestling in 2019, but in 2020, he's been involved in what could be the greatest feud of his life with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump. The feud has been mostly one-sided… okay, completely one-sided, with Bautista continuously cutting devastating shoot promos on the president via Twitter, and Trump mostly not responding. But if we know anything about the wrestling business, which is where both Bautista and Trump come from, we know that if you tease a fight in a promo, it better pay off with a wrestling match in the ring.

There's just one problem though. Though Donald Trump's association with WWE goes back to the 1980s, when Trump hosted WrestleMania 4 and 5 at his Atlantic City resort, and though Trump has participated in multiple wrestling storylines over the years including the main event of WrestleMania 23, and though he is even a member of the company's prestigious Hall of Fame, and though the McMahon family has donated millions to his political campaigns, and though Vince McMahon seems to share Trump's beliefs on coronavirus safety, and though Linda McMahon served as a member of Trump's cabinet and now heads up a super PAC dedicated to his reelection, WWE has not even mentioned Donald Trump since he won the presidency. The company, after all, wouldn't want to be seen to be getting political

Well, it looks like Bautista has a way to finally allow Trump to break free from his contract and rejoin WWE to participate in that big match to blow-off their feud. Bautista is hoping that Joe Biden will win the election later this year, putting Trump out of a job and freeing him up to settle things with The Animal once and for all in the ring. To that end, Bautista jumped on the #JoeBidenJob hashtag this week to lay out all the ways in which he belives Biden would be a better President than Trump.

"Answering questions from journalists like the American people have the right to know the answers. That's definitely a #JoeBidenJob," Bautista tweeted. He added, "Uniting the American people in a time of crisis. Also a #JoeBidenJob," as well as "Being a dignified leader and taking accountability. Yup!! #JoeBidenJob." He also noted, "Respecting our constitution and the rights in which we as Americans are protected under. You guessed it!! #JoeBidenJob," and, "Not being a narcissistic, misogynist, racist, bigot, elitist, dishonest, self serving authoritarian traitor…. #JoeBidenJob."

"46th President of the United States of America #JoeBidenJob," Bautista concluded before adding, "Getting @SenSanders or @MichelleObama to run as his VP… #JoeBidenJob …. hey!! It's worth a shot! 🤷🏻‍♂️ Dont hate!"