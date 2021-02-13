Bayley Steals Kenny Omega's Cleaner Gimmick Backstage at Smackdown

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live once again from the Trump Impeachment Saturday Brunch. I came because my amigo Mitt Romney insisted that I talk to him about our shared love for socialized medicine, comrades, but I ended up staying to watch Lindsey Graham get wasted on mimosas and make a fool of himself. Lindsey! That is not the real former President Trump, comrade! That is a cardboard cutout the House Impeachment Managers were planning to use in a presentation. Get off your knees and stop kissing its feet, comrade! Haw haw haw haw! Oh, that Lindsey. Such a card. But I am not here to talk about Lindsey Graham getting white girl wasted, comrades. No, I am here to talk about this backstage video from WWE Smackdown that shows Bayley involved in outright gimmick thievery!

That's right, here in this footage posted to WWE's YouTube channel, Bayley can be seen stealing Kenny Omega's old gimmick, The Cleaner, walking around with a broom backstage. Except, Bayley is apparently calling herself The Sweeper. Nice try, Bayley. But that doesn't fool El Presidente!

"Just sweeping the Riott Squad," Bayley says as she swings a broom around backstage in this footage released on WWE's YouTube channel.

"Why wouldn't I thank her for coming to watch my match?" Bayley says of Billie Kay, who assisted her in beating both members of the Riott Squad two weeks in a row. "She's a fan, you know? She's clearly following me. She's clearly a supporter, and she knows who her role model is. So thank you, Billy Kay. Thank you very much. But you know what? Ding dong. Hello. I have a headache because Live Morgan punched me and kicked me in the head about 20 times. Any more questions? Any more questions? I'm out of here?"

Watch the footage below, comrades. Until next time: socialism or death!