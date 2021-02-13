Bayley Steals Kenny Omega's Cleaner Gimmick Backstage at Smackdown

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live once again from the Trump Impeachment Saturday Brunch. I came because my amigo Mitt Romney insisted that I talk to him about our shared love for socialized medicine, comrades, but I ended up staying to watch Lindsey Graham get wasted on mimosas and make a fool of himself. Lindsey! That is not the real former President Trump, comrade! That is a cardboard cutout the House Impeachment Managers were planning to use in a presentation. Get off your knees and stop kissing its feet, comrade! Haw haw haw haw! Oh, that Lindsey. Such a card. But I am not here to talk about Lindsey Graham getting white girl wasted, comrades. No, I am here to talk about this backstage video from WWE Smackdown that shows Bayley involved in outright gimmick thievery!

Bayley rips off Kenny Omega's gimmick backstage at Smackdown. My god, comrades! They rip off everything! Haw haw haw haw!
That's right, here in this footage posted to WWE's YouTube channel, Bayley can be seen stealing Kenny Omega's old gimmick, The Cleaner, walking around with a broom backstage. Except, Bayley is apparently calling herself The Sweeper. Nice try, Bayley. But that doesn't fool El Presidente!

"Just sweeping the Riott Squad," Bayley says as she swings a broom around backstage in this footage released on WWE's YouTube channel.

"Why wouldn't I thank her for coming to watch my match?" Bayley says of Billie Kay, who assisted her in beating both members of the Riott Squad two weeks in a row. "She's a fan, you know? She's clearly following me. She's clearly a supporter, and she knows who her role model is. So thank you, Billy Kay. Thank you very much. But you know what? Ding dong. Hello. I have a headache because Live Morgan punched me and kicked me in the head about 20 times. Any more questions? Any more questions? I'm out of here?"

Watch the footage below, comrades. Until next time: socialism or death!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gM8BCsyrJGk

About El Presidente

After a successful fourteen-year career as a South American dictator, El Presidente faked his own death in 2013 in order to pursue his two true passions: rigging American elections for Joe Biden, and wrestling dirt sheet reporting. Since opportunities to rig the election for Joe Biden were few and far between until recently, El Presidente mostly focused on the wrestling dirt sheet reporting, where he became one of the best in the business. Unfortunately, the American CIA sabotaged his 1-900 hotline, the pinnacle of his country's wrestling news technology, and imperialist hacks like Meltzer, Johnson, Sapp, and Satin took all the credit on their stupid websites. Finally, El Presidente has found a way to break into the American market by becoming a Bleeding Cool contributor, so get ready for the spread of great wrestling news and socialism, comrades!