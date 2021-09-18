BCTV Daily Dispatch 18 Sept 21: Dark Side, What If, The Boys & More!

Anyone can see the road that they walk on is paved in gold. And it's always summer. They'll never get cold. They'll never get hungry. They'll never get old and gray. You can see their shadows wandering off somewhere. They won't make it home. But they really don't care. They wanted the highway. They're happier there today, today… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Fastball and "The Way" (check out the video below), this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Today's line-up of news and opinions includes a double dose of Amazon's The Boys, the fallout for Ric Flair & Tommy Dreamer from Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, a poster for The CW's Nancy Drew Season 3, David Tennant going Around the World in 80 Days, Hulu's Hit-Monkey drops some intel, The CW's Supergirl showcases Guardian, FXX's Archer faces a ghost from the past, The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow drops a Season 7 teaser, AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond readies for war, BBC's War of the Worlds disappoints, and STARZ's Heels offers a three-for-free deal. We follow that up with our review of this week's episode of Marvel Studios & Disney Plus' What If…?.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, September 18, 2021:

The Boys Season 3: Clearly, Vought+ Shows Were Robbed by The Emmys

Tommy Dreamer Has Been Suspended Indefinitely By IMPACT Wrestling

Nancy Drew Season 3 Poster Finds The Dangers Closer Than They Think

Around the World in 80 Days: David Tennant TV Adapt Releases Trailer

Hit-Monkey: Hulu Reveals November Premiere Date; Jason Sudeikis Cast

Supergirl S06: Azie Tesfai on Co-Writing Episode 12, Guardian & More

Archer Season 12 Episode 6 Preview: Krieger Sure Loves His Corpses

The Boys Season 3 Cast Wrap Video Means It's Time to Ask for a Trailer

DC's Legends of Tomorrow S07 Teaser: New Episodes, Same Old Weirdos

Ric Flair, Tommy Dreamer & More Dark Sides of the Ring (Opinion)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02 Teaser: Who Are The Real Monsters?

War of the Worlds: 2019 BBC Adaptation Proves Bleak, Broken Slog

Heels Triple Threat: First 3 STARZ Eps Now Available to Stream Free

Now here's a look at the BCTV Daily Dispatch's review of Marvel Studios & Disney Plus' What If…?:

What If…? Episode 6 Review: What If This Show Wasn't So Boring?

