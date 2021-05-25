BCTV Daily Dispatch 25 May 2021: Spawn Deals, Titans Sing, Page Smiles

So if you're reading this then we did our job with the first edition of the BCTV Daily Dispatch, which is good because I think we're going to impress you with what we have on tap for the second edition. Of course, we're kicking things off with a look back at what's catching everyone's attention on the television, cable, and streaming side of the pop culture landscape in the past 24 hours. Today, we have some new additions in Spawn ready to spawn new deals, Netflix's Geeked Week, Fear the Walking Dead, Titans, and The CW's The Powerpuff Girls pilot. But just in case you missed some articles over the past day, we've also hand-curated some articles that are definitely worth your time. From there, we take a peek at what went on today in TV history- and then we wrap things up with today's Columbo-themed "Random Thought."

So here's a look at BCTV's 10/24 Rundown:

10. My Adventures with Superman: Jack Quaid Humbly Rocks The "S" Shield

9. The Powerpuff Girls Live! The CW Reworking & Repiloting Project

8. Titans Season 3: Leslie & Lycurgo Present "DT & TD Carpool Karaoke"

7. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: One Final Battle for Morgan?

6. Sandman, Cowboy Bebop, Cuphead & More Headline Netflix Geeked Week

5. Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Releases "Becoming Warrior" Trailer

4. Lucifer Season 5: Debbie Gibson Teases "Surreal" Musical Ep Experience

3. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Previews: Now, The Witch Hunt Begins

2. Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Announcing TV Deals in a Couple of Weeks

1. Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic Gina Carano Collateral Damage?

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- ranging from Money Heist and Rick and Morty Season 5 episode titles to It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia starting Season 15, The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page rocking serious abs, WWE COVID rules, and a whole ton more:

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) Part 5 Is Waging War This September

Rick and Morty, Adult Swim Release Season 5 Episode Titles

Naomi: The CW, Ava DuVernay's DC Multiverse Project Earns Series Order

Perry Mason: Matthew Rhys Says Season 2 Filming "Looking at Winter"

The Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Styling, Profiling & Smiling

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Trio Signal Season 15 First Day Back

You May Die From Attending WWE Live Events, Says WWE

Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!: Norman Reedus, AMC Studios Series Set

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3: Warrior's Ex-Wife On Things Changing

TODAY IN TELEVISION: In 1992, Jay Leno would win the late-night "Game of Thrones" battle for NBC's Tonight Show top spot by reportedly forcing out Johnny Carson and causing David Letterman to head to CBS. Leno's mediocre reign would last for years- leaving Conan O'Brien traumatized in his wake. Meanwhile, ABC's Tim Allen-starring Home Improvement would end its run on this day in 1999. Since that time, many of us learned all-too-well that we would rather roll the dice having Mr. Wilson as our neighbor (crawl space concerns taken into consideration) than Allen.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dave responded to Jay's "Don't Blame Conan" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-8LGTVF3_I)

RANDOM THOUGHT: What kind of godless world do we live in where another day goes by with a streaming series starring Mark Ruffalo as Lt. Columbo?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Just One More Thing! 50 Years of Columbo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZOHmz3bfAI)

