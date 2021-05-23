My Adventures with Superman: Jack Quaid Humbly Rocks The "S" Shield

Last week, DC animation fans learned that Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) would be voicing the respective roles as Clark Kent and Lois Lane in HBO Max and Cartoon Network's My Adventures with Superman. Announced with a two-season order, the all-new kids and family animated series follows the action-packed, comedic, and romantic adventures of Superman and Lois Lane during their early years together. Now, Quaid is checking in to let fans know he's taking it all in stride- though we're wondering if he's been rocking the "S" shield non-stop since the news was announced. Though if he's in any way like us, he's also tied a sheet around his neck while walk-flying around the room and practicing the best way to say, "I'm… Superman!"- or maybe that's just us?

"Just want to assure everyone that none of this Superman stuff has gone to my head in any way," Quaid joked in the caption- take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Quaid (@jack_quaid)

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

"It's been a great partnership working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more DC Super Heroes to the platform in new and creatively interesting ways," said Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. "This is the first animated Superman series in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy – whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized, and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends." Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros., added, "Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved Super Heroes in the world. This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark Kent alongside a fearless, whip-smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world."

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.