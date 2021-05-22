Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Previews: Now, The Witch Hunt Begins

With Lyne Renee's General Alder on board as a series regular and the second season set to cast its spell in a month, viewers of Freeform's supernatural-drama series Motherland: Fort Salem are being treated to not only two teaser previews of what's to come but also the overviews for the season's first two episodes. The series follows three military cadet witches in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country with supernatural tactics and weapons. Except based on what you're about to see, history may be repeating itself as our witches find themselves under attack.

So without further delay, here's a look at the two recently-released teasers for the series return on June 22, along with the episode overviews for "Of the Blood" and "Abomination":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Teaser | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5w6zSaID9E)

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2, Episode 1 "Of the Blood": Despite the threat of the Camarilla, the discovery of new witches gives Alder hope. Tally struggles with her role as a Biddy, and Raelle and Abigail return to Fort Salem with their mysterious new abilities. Written by Eliot Laurence.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Promo | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05xhW50b5dI)

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2, Episode 2 "Abomination": The Unit begins War College, introducing them to their Coven and new challenges. Anacostia and Scylla find themselves unlikely partners in a dangerous mission. Tally mentors a new recruit. Written by Brian Studler.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Announcement | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHCyb5tLum8)

In the anticipated second season of "MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM," premiering summer 2021, Raelle, Tally and Abigail confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters, the Camarilla. In the first season, we saw our trio of young witches follow in the footsteps of their foremothers, defending the nation from The Spree as part of the United States Army. Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships and beliefs will be pushed to the limits. While General Alder seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won't stop until all witches are exterminated?

But just so you don't think we're ending things on such a dour, serious note, here's a look back at the first season of Motherland: Fort Salem– via bloopers:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 1 Blooper Reel | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsMyNwDxERo)

Written and created by Laurence, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renee. Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl, and Bryan Q. Miller serving as executive producers.