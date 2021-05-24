Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: One Final Battle for Morgan?

Well, they say there's a silver lining in every bad situation. While it was a strain to come up with one by the time the credits rolled on "Mother," we were able to dig one up. If you're a big fan of Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) then you probably won't have much to worry about when it comes to Season 7. Fans of everybody else on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead? You should probably start putting on those pants that Negan prefers people wear when they meet him because things do not look good. But the worst part isn't Morgan (Lennie James) and our heroes facing off against Teddy (John Glover) and his "The End is the Beginning" folks' attempts to set off a nuclear device. Oh no, the worst part is that viewers have to wait an extra week for the season's penultimate episode to drop (with this weekend being Memorial Day weekend in the U.S.) but thankfully, the fine folks at AMC and Fear TWD were kind enough to release a teaser and sneak preview for the next episode, "USS Pennsylvania":

In the following teaser for "USS Pennsylvania," Colman Domingo explains the importance of the communities coming together to be the "superheroes" they need to be and for Strand to prove that he can be the leader he believes he can be:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Together As a Team | Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Ep. 615 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1_cTPejQJM)

With everything on the line and the end nearing (whatever that may bring), Morgan looks have a heart-to-heart with Grace (Karen David) but she's not having it, and then the sobering reality of their situation settles in that Morgan isn't seeing himself making it back from this fight:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'We Might Not Make it Off' Sneak Peek Ep. 615 | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3qRxs3WQGo)

Finally, the cast and creative team take a look back at this past Sunday's episode for a deep dive into Teddy's dealings with Alicia and Dakota, and his endgame to bring about a "new beginning":

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast- with Carradine on board as John Dorie, Sr.

