Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Announcing TV Deals in a Couple of Weeks

Todd McFarlane is the creator of the comic book Spawn, which has spun off into a number of comics, animation, games, and even a movie. He's also been involved in the development of other projects that he didn't create, such as Brian Bendis' Torso. This weekend, I talked to Todd about his current Spawn comic book plans, including the launch of Spawn Universe and King Spawn. But obviously, I was going to ask the same question about the status on the current Spawn movie, and got the answer that I was expecting, the same as last time. That lots of things were happening behind the scenes, that Todd is very busy on it, that there is nothing to announce yet, but that a lack of headlines does not mean a lack of action making this happen.

But what he did tell me wasn't an announcement. It wasn't even an announcement of an announcement. But more of a tease of an announcement, of things to come very soon. Talking about the film, he told me "we actually had a conversation about it yesterday, and then besides that, I've also been working on some TV development and TV shows. Some of those headlines will be coming out here in the next couple of weeks." Now, I didn't get any further clarification on what those shows were, if they were Spawn-related or not, or if they were Todd McFarlane properties. But he danced around the issue with me a little more. "I've got, like, five or six things, some are new that I've done, some are existing ideas that I've had, other that others came up… so it's gonna be a mixture."

I also asked about how the upcoming Venom 2 movie might draw more of a spotlight on his Spawn Universe and Todd corrected me, saying "Possibly in my master plan, I didn't have that pencilled in. I think that what will jolt that more than any other thing is having some meaningful substantial updated news on the [Spawn] movie's progress. I think that's the biggest jolt of all. There are things along the way that will help… so some kind of TV news you might want to look forward to in the next few weeks" while current Spawn movie news is "part of the conversation yesterday" and that "the thing about doing the Spawn coming book is, I own it lock, stock and I don't have to ask anybody else's permission for anything. Once you start bringing on lots and lots of other people, then to be a good partner you want to make sure that you're not stepping out of line in a way that's being disruptive." And that is basically all we are getting. For the next couple of weeks at least. King Spawn #1 is published on the 11th of August. Spawn Universe #1 is published on the 23rd of June.

See you back here in a couple of weeks, Todd McFarlane?