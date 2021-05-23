Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Releases "Becoming Warrior" Trailer

Vice TV and producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's look at the long, storied, twisted, and tragic history of professional wrestling rolls on this week with a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 3. Following up looks at the late Brian Billman, Nick Gage, and WCW/NJPW's "Collision in Korea" event, this week's episode "Becoming Warrior" examines the meteoric rise to fame of Jim Hellwig aka The Ultimate Warrior, from aspiring chiropractor to a legendary and controversial figure inside of the ring and out. As you're about to see from the following official trailer, Jim Cornette, Jim Ross, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, and former wife Shari Tyree examine The Warrior's life and the complicated legacy he left behind.

Here's a look at this Thursday's episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, "Becoming Warrior":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Becoming Warrior Trailer | DARK SIDE OF THE RING (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QwF5WRCQhA)

The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will venture even deeper into wrestling's shrouded past, revealing the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects. "With this epic, fourteen-episode season, we've had the opportunity to push the series to new heights and dig even deeper into a world that has captivated us our entire lives," said Eisener and Husney. "We're excited to unveil a season that encompasses a whole new spectrum of stories, ranging from legendary icons of the past to contemporary snapshots from wrestling's underground, to mind-blowing sagas overseas."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DARK SIDE OF THE RING (Season 3 Trailer) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M0P82sj8H8)

Along with Pillman, Gage, the "Collision In Korea," and the Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith, and Dynamite Kid will also be highlighted during the first half of the season. Wrestling legend and AEW superstar Chris Jericho returns as the series' narrator for a second consecutive season- joined by an enormous cast, including Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jon Moxley, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, Antonio Inoki, Rob Van Dam, Terry Funk, and the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree.

Recently, Husney and Eisener revealed the topics for the second half of the season– set to air late summer. Those will include Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; a look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history.

In addition, the docuseries will examine "The Plane Ride From Hell"– the infamous party onboard a private 757 charter that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars; the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.