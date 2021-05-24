You May Die From Attending WWE Live Events, Says WWE

You may die if you attend one of WWE's live events this July when the company resumes touring with live crowds… but if you do, don't go blaming them for it. Even if it really is their fault! The company has released a liability waiver that attendees will be expected to agree to if they want to attend live episodes of Raw, Smackdown, or PPVs in July.

"I HAVE VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO ATTEND THE EVENT," the waiver, posted to WWE.com, shouts. "I understand and expressly acknowledge that ATTENDANCE IS POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS DUE TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, RISK OF SPREADING OR ACQUIRING COVID-19 OR SIMILAR INFECTIOUS DISEASE AND OTHER UNANTICIPATED AND UNEXPECTED DANGERS MAY ARISE FROM MY ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT. I HEREBY ASSUME ALL RISK OF LOSS, DAMAGE AND/OR INJURY (INCLUDING DEATH) TO MY PERSON AND/OR PROPERTY ASSOCIATED WITH MY ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT, INCLUDING WHETHER CAUSED BY THE NEGLIGENT ACTS OR OMISSIONS OF THE VENUE, AND WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC. ("WWE"), AND EACH OF ITS PARENT, SUBSIDIARY, AND AFFILIATE COMPANIES AND EACH OF ITS OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, SHAREHOLDERS, EMPLOYEES, INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS, AGENTS, OR REPRESENTATIVES (COLLECTIVELY, THE "RELEASED PARTIES")."

The waiver goes on to describe all the reasons people shouldn't attend full capacity live events, including social distancing recommendations from various government agencies. But WWE is going to have the events anyway, and if it kills you, well… that's on you.

"I FULLY AND FOREVER WAIVE ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, SUITS, ACTIONS, CAUSES OF ACTION, LIABILITIES, LOSSES AND DEMANDS ("CLAIMS") AGAINST THE RELEASED PARTIES, AND FULLY AND FOREVER RELEASE, DISCHARGE AND COVENANT NOT TO SUE, THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM ANY AND ALL CLAIMS AND ANY AND ALL LIABILITY OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY LOSS, INJURY, ILLNESS, AND/OR ANY OTHER DAMAGE (INCLUDING DEATH) I MAY SUSTAIN IN ANY MANNER ARISING FROM OR RELATED TO THE ACTIVITY, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIMS ARISING FROM OR RELATED TO THE NEGLIGENT ACTS OR OMISSIONS OF THE RELEASED PARTIES OR OTHER EVENT PARTICIPANTS OR ATTENDEES," the release continues. "I HEREBY AGREE TO INDEMNIFY, DEFEND, AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, INCLUDING ATTORNEYS' FEES AND COSTS, AND OTHER EXPENSES OF EVERY NATURE AND CHARACTER ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO MY ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM BY MY SUCCESSORS-IN-INTEREST, HEIRS, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, AND ASSIGNS. I UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT THIS RELEASE INCLUDES ANY CLAIMS BASED ON THE ACTIONS, OMISSIONS, OR NEGLIGENCE OF THE RELEASED PARTIES, WHETHER A COVID INFECTION OCCURS BEFORE, DURING, OR AFTER THE EVENT."

On the bright side, if you die in the middle of a live broadcast of WWE Raw… at least that means you didn't have to sit through the entire show.

In case you're wondering if there are any loopholes through which you can sue WWE if they get you sick, you can read the full release here. Tickets for WWE's live events will be on sale in the near future.

