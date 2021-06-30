BCTV Daily Dispatch 30 June 2021: The Gospel of Good Omens 2 & More

We're the BCTV Daily Dispatch, there is none higher. Sucker MCs should call us sire. To burn our kingdom, you must use fire. We won't stop rockin' till we retire. With much love and respect to Run-D.M.C., welcome to your Wednesday morning edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. This time around, we have a Good Omens return, a double dose of Dave Bautista, Rick and Morty taking a deep dive into Season 5, and The Walking Dead asking an important question, along with some familiar faces. From there, we offer "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut and are definitely worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Wednesday, June 30, 2021:

10. Good Omens 2 Gets Amazon Blessing; Michael Sheen, David Tennant Return

9. Bautista to Trump Jr: Don't Post @#$% After an 8-ball and 5th of Jack

8. The Flash Season 7 E15 Preview: It's Raining Godspeeds, No Hallelujah!

7. Rick and Morty: A Deep Dive Into Season 5 Episode 2 "Mortyplicity"

6. The Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser: Who Do You Want By Your Side?

5. The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes

4. American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Ribs Sarah Paulson Over "Roanoke"

3. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 "Biggest Reinvention" Yet; New Image

2. Dave Bautista is Disappointed in Toyota for Supporting Insurrection

1. The Orville Season 3: Space Things, Night Lot & Red Shirt Concerns

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- not-so-good-news for Prodigal Son fans, a Doctor Who/LGBTQ modern history lesson, Loki's Time Keepers get the key art honor, Good Omens 2 gets John Finnemore, and "Kevin Can (Continue to) F**k Himself" in our latest review:

Is Good News for Good Omens Fans Bad News for Prodigal Son Fans?

Doctor Who Has A Recent History of Dancing Around LGBTQ Question

Loki: The Time Keepers Get Key Art High Honor- "Kang" You Believe It?

John Finnemore To Co-Write Good Omens Season 2 With Neil Gaiman

Kevin Can F**k Himself Episode 3 Review: A Look Inside Patty's Salon

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.