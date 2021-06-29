Kevin Can F**k Himself Episode 3 Review: A Look Inside Patty's Salon

The third episode of AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself gives audiences a unique look at the character of Patty, as complex of a character as Allison. Just in case you found your way here before watching the episode, consider this the point where I turn on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign. AMC has a series that is working with the strengths and failings of their female characters in a fantastic way. Mary Hollis Inboden, who plays Patty, is exceptional in this episode, one in which we get a deeper glimpse into her life and the beginning of her secrets. In Kevin Can F**k Himself, there's no pointing of fingers at Patty, insinuating that some sort of moral failings led to her dealing out of her salon. Instead, we get a fuller picture of what she sees daily and what happened years ago to understand how things started.

Clever, that's the word for those working on the set design and the writers connecting pieces of Patty's life together. From displaying the deep contrasts between the colorful world of commercialist advertising next to the bus stop and the use of Patty's gifted book as a collection point for her funds, the detail is outstanding.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Seeing An Ex: Sneak Peek Ep. 103 | KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-oN9_obfPM)

The switches made in Kevin Can F**k Himself between the oversaturated world of sitcoms and the reality of modern life with consequences continues to impress me. I wish I could smack sense into the oddity that is the character of Kevin and Eric Peterson's acting in this episode is a big reason why. Peterson displays a perfect parody of the "Kevin" type we see in many sitcoms today. Allison's character, on the other hand, exemplifies someone aware yet unaware of their lack of self-esteem and drive to make themselves the main character. It's fun to see Patty revealing more to Allison as the episode goes on, the character development displayed made this episode engrossing, and had my eyes glued to the screen till the last conversation.

Rating: 10/10

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.