Beavis and Butt-Head: The Yule Dumpster Fire Our Holidays So Deserve

There are several ways people unwind during the day regardless of the occasion, and Paramount+ is offering another way for those to lose themselves within the holidays with three hours of Beavis and Butt-Head on their YouTube channel. You'd be sadly mistaken if you think it's some movie, marathon, or TV special. Beavis (Mike Judge) is in the snow in front of a dumpster fire (Piotr Michael). Three hours of smoldering flames with Beavis occasionally marveling at its magnificence.

'Beavis and Butt-Head's' Yule Time Dumpster Fire

While some can listen to sounds of the rainforest, waterfalls, crickets, and other ambient white noise, Paramount+ provided its version with Beavis and fire. Now, you can easily have a fire pit of your own, roasting hot dogs or marshmallows over an open flame in front of your friends with someone randomly making Beavis sounds, but putting the YouTube video up is far less effort. It should be worth noting that the Beavis and Butt-Head episode "The Special One" finds Beavis alone with Fire and didn't end so well.

The episode has Beavis coming around the back of a restaurant he was kicked out of for loitering and finding Fire speaking to him. Instead of expecting him to destroy random things or set them ablaze, he had him do productive things like running on the school track and picking up refuse and recycling around the area. The last straw for Beavis was when Fire ordered him to read Jack London's Call of the Wild and write a two-page paper. Then, his "Special One" reported him to the restaurant employee, who subsequently uses his extinguisher to snuff Fire out. Even upon his dying breaths tells Beavis he would have accepted a few paragraphs instead. Despite the falling out, I doubt this marks any watershed moment in Beavis' life in his relationship with Fire.