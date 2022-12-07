Beavis and Butt-Head Return To Heritage Auctions

Here is another production cel and animation drawing group of Beavis and Butt-Head that you can claim for your own today at Heritage Auctions. Mike Judge's fan-favorite pair of couch commentators have recently made their way into modern times with the new Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe film as well as a follow-up, ongoing animated series, but much of the affection that the fans have for the series is focused on the original MTV cartoon. Let's take a look at today's Heritage Auctions lot featuring a piece of behind-the-scenes Beavis and Butt-Head history.

You can see the full scope of the production cel with this next photograph.

Here, you can see the two animation drawings that made up the basis of the production cel:

"The angle of the dangle is adversely proportional to the heat of the beat" says the character who occasionally calls himself Cornholio! "Whoaaa! You're pretty smart, Beavis!" says his pal, AC-DC fan Butt-Head… but we're not so sure about that! Here's snickering music "critic" Beavis, and his slacker buddy Butt-Head in this pair pf original hand-painted 12 field production cels. Butt-Head and Beavis each have an approximate figure size of 6" tall; the cels are placed on a print background, for presentation purposes. The matching Beavis graphite animation drawing, and a Butt-head drawing closely similar to the cel, are also included in this cool lot. The Butt-head drawing has some paper loss from paint contact to the right of the figure, and is in Good condition. The cels and Beavis drawing are in Very Good condition with minor handling wear.

Fans of Beavis and Butt-Head can head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this terrific piece of cartoon history here. Best of luck to everyone hoping to win this nostalgic lot.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.