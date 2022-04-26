Because U Demanded It: Lashley v. Omos Set for WrestleMania Backlash

Due to rampant fan demand, Bobby Lashley will once again square off with The Giant Omos at WrestleMania Backlash in two weeks. Yes, fans have really been clamoring for this second clash of the titans, as evidenced during the arm wrestling contest on WWE Raw last night.

overall Raw was pretty good this week but holy shit at this fake crowd pop pic.twitter.com/Pr4YAafyMf — forever botchamania (@Maffewgregg) April 26, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Lashley won the arm wrestling contest, only to lose a beatdown by Omos afterward. That's 50/50 booking for you. Now, the two will face each other in an actual wrestling match live on PLE on May 8th. WWE.com says:

At WrestleMania Backlash, Bobby Lashley will once again go head-to-head with Omos. At WrestleMania, Bobby Lashley overcame Omos in a hard-fought clash of the titans. Because he left MVP out of the equation, however, his scorned cohort soon aligned himself with The Colossus and took out The All Mighty with a surprise sneak attack. Since then, whether it be Lashley destroying the VIP Lounge or Omos delivering a vicious beatdown in the wake of their Arm Wrestling Matchup, every clash has moved them closer to their inevitable rematch. Now that their return matchup has been made official at WWE Raw Talk, what will happen when Lashley locks horns with Omos in a return match up at WrestleMania Backlash? Find out on Sunday, May 8, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everything else.

In addition to Lashley vs. Omos 2, WrestleMania Backlash will also feature Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match for the Smackdown Women's Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the Raw Women's Championship, RKBro vs. The Usos to unify the WWE tag team championships, plus Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Edge vs. AJ Styles, and Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss. Unified WWE Champion Roman Reigns is also expected to main event the PPV, though no match has been officially announced yet. His opponent will probably be Drew McIntyre.