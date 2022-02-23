Better Call Saul: Rhea Seehorn's "Goodbye" to Kim a Kick to Our Feels

Do you know what the funny thing is about shows that you love getting ready to wrap up their runs? As a fan, you never quite know the things that will end up being a sucker-punch to the feels. As devoted followers of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul, we experienced that very thing earlier today courtesy of Seehorn. When Odenkirk posted that filming on the final season had wrapped, it was one of those moments that give pause but it did;t really quite sink in. But earlier today, Seehorn posted several images via Instagram thanking her hairstylist/artist Leah Anaya for all of her work over the course of the show's run- and for the new hairdo she gave her "to start my next chapter." And that's when it hit us. Yup, the Kim Wexter ponytail was gone. And *ouch*… that made it all feel really real.

"Thank you, [Leah Anaya] at [Fringe Hair Studio] for keeping my [Kim Wexler] dirty blonde perfect (& helping me find ways to keep my hair healthy!) for 6 seasons of ['Better Call Saul'] & 7 & 1/2 years of my life!!! And for being a lovely, dear, friend. And THEN giving me this amazing cut to start my next chapter!!! If you are anywhere near [Albuquerque], you must find her for all your hair wishes. She is an artist & a craftsman," Seehorn wrote in her Instagram post, which you can check out below:

Recently, Odenkirk shared some thoughts with Empire in an interview that took place shortly before filming wrapped. "I'm just trying not to get Covid, and show up and do a fucking great job with this awesome show, and this amazing ending," Odenkirk explained as production neared its end. But the award-winning actor has nothing but praise for the show's final run, describing the finale as "this powerful, surprising, subtle, kind of low-key piece that's been written with the greatest integrity by [co-creator] Peter Gould and the team of writers."

But as the worlds of "Saul Goodman" and Jimmy McGill begin to merge, Odenkirk makes it clear that as much as he's been enjoying the challenge of tackling those personas? Don't assume that means he's a fan of both personas. "I mean, people ask me if I like Saul Goodman. The answer is no. I like Jimmy McGill. Saul Goodman is the kind of person I would avoid, pretty much at all costs, for a million reasons. Not the least is fashion sense. Keeping those two people in the same body, and having them matter and connect up, can be a challenge for the writers and for me, but it's been a great, great effort to try to make it work," Odenkirk explained. "I can't wait for people to see this final season. There's so many different places it goes, and there's so much happening. It's amazing." Get ready for a bittersweet goodbye."

Yesterday an amazing crew of people finished shooting "Better Call Saul" in Albuquerque, NM. It began in 2014, with great writing always leading the charge, and despite challenges of all kinds, our energy and care never flagged. I am honored to have been part of it. pic.twitter.com/6tJICNbleh — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) February 10, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicks things off with a two-episode premiere on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With the season split into two parts, viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the two newest mini-teasers that were released to coincide with the news of the show's return, followed by an overview of the sixth & final season:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.