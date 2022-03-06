Better Call Saul Star Bob Odenkirk Says Rhea Seehorn "Saved My Life"

While fans of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul are clearly happy to have the "Breaking Bad" spinoff back this April (even if it is for the final season), it's safe to say that they (and millions of his fans from his other works) are even more grateful to have Odenkirk still around to receive the praise he so rightly deserves for his turn as Jimmy McGill ala Saul Goodman aka Gene Takovic. That's because Odenkirk suffered a heart attack while filming the series last summer, requiring some much-needed downtime to relax & recover. Now we're learning a little more about that day from last summer from Odenkirk himself, who attended this evening's 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards and was on the red carpet with Seehorn speaking with Variety.

Revealing that he's "feeling great" and how the stints that were placed in his heart combined with his meds and workout have been contributors to that, Odenkirk stresses that CPR was a big factor in his being alive today and urges everyone to take an updated course as well as a defibrillator. And then he gave high praise to Seehorn for literally saving his life, adding, "She saved my life. She was right there to pick my head up off the ground." For her part, Seehorn also credits co-star Patrick Fabian for getting medical attention quickly and convincing Oddenkirk to not return to his trailer. Here's a look at the full clip:

"I'm feeling great!"#BetterCallSaul star Bob Odenkirk opens up about his health and thanks co-star Rhea Seehorn: "She saved my life. She was right there to pick my head up off the ground." https://t.co/hhsSts3vAm pic.twitter.com/UXMn8ahNsF — Variety (@Variety) March 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Recently, Odenkirk shared some thoughts with Empire in an interview that took place shortly before filming wrapped. "I'm just trying not to get Covid, and show up and do a fucking great job with this awesome show, and this amazing ending," Odenkirk explained as production neared its end. But the award-winning actor has nothing but praise for the show's final run, describing the finale as "this powerful, surprising, subtle, kind of low-key piece that's been written with the greatest integrity by [co-creator] Peter Gould and the team of writers."

But as the worlds of "Saul Goodman" and Jimmy McGill begin to merge, Odenkirk makes it clear that as much as he's been enjoying the challenge of tackling those personas? Don't assume that means he's a fan of both personas. "I mean, people ask me if I like Saul Goodman. The answer is no. I like Jimmy McGill. Saul Goodman is the kind of person I would avoid, pretty much at all costs, for a million reasons. Not the least is fashion sense. Keeping those two people in the same body, and having them matter and connect up, can be a challenge for the writers and for me, but it's been a great, great effort to try to make it work," Odenkirk explained. "I can't wait for people to see this final season. There's so many different places it goes, and there's so much happening. It's amazing." Get ready for a bittersweet goodbye."

Yesterday an amazing crew of people finished shooting "Better Call Saul" in Albuquerque, NM. It began in 2014, with great writing always leading the charge, and despite challenges of all kinds, our energy and care never flagged. I am honored to have been part of it. pic.twitter.com/6tJICNbleh — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) February 10, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicks things off with a two-episode premiere on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With the season split into two parts, viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the two newest mini-teasers that were released to coincide with the news of the show's return, followed by an overview of the sixth & final season:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.