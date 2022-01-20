Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Gets In On The Season 6 Wait Jokes

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with the sixth & final season of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk (aka Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman), Rhea Seehorn (aka Kim Wexler), Michael Mando (aka Nacho Varga), and Patrick Fabian (aka Howard Hamlin) shared a look at some downtime they were having at Los Poblanos. The image came about a week or so after writer, producer, & director Thomas Schnauz had wrapped production on his final episode. Things have been a little quiet since then but now that it's a new year and AMC has already been teasing the show's return at some point this year, it's time to turn our radars back on. So let's start off by recognizing & appreciating the fact that making quality television takes time. Especially when you're talking about Better Call Saul and you're coming off a critically-acclaimed fifth season only to head into an extended, final season.

So right there, you have the extra time that's needed to make sure you not only have a good season but an effective series finale that "lands the plane safely" (like Gilligan did… twice… with Breaking Bad). Add into that mix a global pandemic and a medical emergency with lead Odenkirk, and you can see how easy it is for the time between Seasons 5 & 6 to get a bit stretched out. Still, for the most part, fans are pretty understanding of it (even if they've been asking for a Season 6 trailer since pretty much the next day after the fifth season finale). But that doesn't mean Schnauz can't feel the fans' pain, taking to Twitter to use the occasion of it being the 14th anniversary of Breaking Bad premiering to remind everyone that they also know how long its been. "It's been 14 years since ['Breaking Bad'] premiered on [AMC]. Although it feels like it, 14 years is NOT the length of time between Seasons 5 & 6 of ['Better Call Saul']," Schnauz joked in a tweet that also included a look back at Bryan Cranston accepting his Emmy Award for his 2010 Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Here's a look at Schnauz's tweet from earlier today, retweeting that clip from the Television Academy celebrating Cranston's win while also getting in on the joke:

Speaking with Variety about her upcoming short-form digital series Cooper's Bar for AMC (not connected to BCS) at the beginning of November 2021, Seehorn couldn't (and probably wouldn't) offer much in terms of the show's "deep dark secrets" on either side of the camera (though Schnauz confirmed at the end of October that Episode 610 was being worked on & that the final season will have a mix of new and returning directors). But she did say that co-star Odenkirk was "doing amazing" and as for the scripts that she's been reading? Well, we'll leave it to Seehorn to end things with a ten-ton teasing mic drop: "Whether I'm in scripts or not, I get to read them and I can tell you that this season is insane. It's going to blow people's minds. I can't wait for it to come out." Then later in the month, Tony Dalton (aka Lalo Salamanca) had a tease or two to offer fans. While speaking with Collider to promote his turn in Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Hawkeye as Jack Duquesne, Dalton was asked what he could offer about the final season's scripts. Though much like Seehorn, there wasn't much that Dalton could offer with regards to specifics but he did say that he was "very excited" about what he's read so far. "You have no idea what's going to happen. It's out of control what these guys wrote. Out of control," Dalton teased about the final scripts for Gilligan and Gould's "Breaking Bad" spinoff prequel series.