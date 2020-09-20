Better Call Saul, Watchmen, Ozark, SNL & More: BCTV Sunday Slices

Welcome back for another edition of BCTV Sunday Slices, on what is a very special day across the television landscape: The Emmys. To no one's surprise, this year's ceremony is being done virtually- which means it will end up being something innovative and groundbreaking, or a bunch of famous people telling the same "look how funny I can be at home" joke over and over again. Either way, with only hours to go until some gold hardware starts being given out from a socially-safe distance I thought I'd offer up my personal picks for tonight as well as some thoughts on the main categories (choices are in bold).
To be clear, these are purely selfish and narcissistic picks based on the premise that we eliminate the democratic voting and just install me as the one to make the decisions. Translation? I'm not sure you'd want to run to Vegas with this intel.
DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
What The Hell, Ray?: BCS continues to get better and better, with a season highlighted by Rhea Seehorn's amazing turn as Kim Wexler. Ozark and Succession could cause trouble, possibly The Crown. The Mandalorian won its award by getting nominated.
COMEDY SERIES
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
What The Hell, Ray?: What We Do in the Shadows made impressive growth over the course of only one season, but I could see Schitt's Creek getting the honors. Maybe The Good Place as a final tribute, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is always in play.
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
What The Hell, Ray?: BCTV would like to start off by saying that the lack of Rhea Seehorn for Better Call Saul is a crime. That said, with Zendaya you feel like you're watching someone who you'll see accepting a ton of awards over the years and you'll remember back to where the springboard was. Linney would also be a great choice, as would Colman. The others didn't shine as much in comparison to their ensemble casts.
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
What The Hell, Ray?: BCTV would like to start off by saying that the lack of Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul is a crime. That said, in a tough race I'd like to see Bateman squeeze out a win- but look at that line-up? Tough to have issue with any of them winning (though Odenkirk should've been in Strong's spot).
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
What The Hell, Ray?: The man who currently stars in every cool franchise out there (The Boys, Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian, The Babysitter's Club, Nailed It!– not sure about those last two) deserves the gold for a role that's come to redefine his career. Wright taking the gold instead would be fine, but that's where BCTV draws the line.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
What The Hell, Ray?: Newton kicked serious ass on both the physical and emotional levels, but I can't help feeling that Streep and her viral "scream" will take the title. That said, hearing from Bonham Carter wouldn't be a jaw-dropper.
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
What The Hell, Ray?: Ellis Ross stands out in a killer line-up of talent in this category. She's had to help carry the load of a sitcom that found itself having to be more than just a sitcom in today's heated political and social environment. That said, O'Hara will always have my heart for SCTV so seeing her win all the awards would make my Guy Caballero heart smile.
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
What The Hell, Ray?: Danson deserves it because BCTV wants this to be a "body of work" honor for a dude who's been doing some great comedic and (like in Fargo) dramatic work- and because he was owed more for that great HBO series he did with Zach Galifianakis and Jason Schwartzman, Bored to Death. Fair to the other nominees? Nope, but other than Levy losing? I'll be able to sleep at night.
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
What The Hell, Ray?: Just the fact that BCTV has to keep reminding itself that this is the same Braugher who starred in Homicide: Life on the Streets speaks volumes for the work he's done on Brooklyn Nine-Nine to bring heart and humor to Holt. Also, Shalhoub and his awards case can afford to take the night off.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
What The Hell, Ray?: McKinnon can do more with markers, brown paper, and five minutes of prep than most can do with a script and three months of rehearsal. Not meant as an insult to the others, just wanting to appreciate McKinnon's craft but BCTV feels like the voters won't. Pencil in a The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel win here.
LIMITED SERIES
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
What The Hell, Ray?: All very worthy nominees- and all worthy enough to lose to Damon Lindelof's pseudo-sequel "remix" of the classic comic book series. Going into Sunday night, it already has 7 Emmy wins- and that number's only going to grow. That said? BCTV would like to take a minute to appreciate that entire line-up: any one of those could win this category in ay other year. But this year? The Television Academy watched Watchmen– and they liked what they saw.
LEAD ACTRESS, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
What The Hell, Ray?: All amazing actresses, all deserving of being nominated. This is King's win. I can't even select a viable runner-up apart from Washington and Haas.
LEAD ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
What The Hell, Ray?: This is an interesting one because it's come down to a battle of which major film name the Television Academy wants to praise more for working in television. I'm giving the edge to Irons, though Jackman's right there at #1b and Ruffalo's a strong second. Being honest? Would've replaced Pope with Watchmen's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
What The Hell, Ray?: My heart screams Smart, but there's a voice in the back of my BCTV brain telling me not to sleep on Collette for an amazing turn in Unbelievable.
SUPPORTING ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
What The Hell, Ray?: Similar to what I said about King earlier, this should be Abdul-Mateen II and a no-brainer even with multiple nominees from the series. That said? McDermott deserves praise for the way he continues to evolve as an actor, and Parsons went bold and it paid off in his first major role post-The Big Bang Theory.
COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
What The Hell, Ray?: BCTV loves Nicole Byer, I love the vibe of the show, and I love a reality competition cooking show that knows how to be fun and informative with just the right amount of snark. That said, RuPaul's Drag Race has become a global sensation that continues to keep franchising around the world so I wouldn't be surprised to see some gold love go that way. The Masked Singer, maybe? Wondering if there would've been any "Nick Cannon backlash" among the voters…
VARIETY/TALK SERIES
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
What The Hell, Ray?: Noah didn't need a pandemic to convince anyone that he was the host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, but it was a pandemic that gave him the opportunity to make the The Daily Show his own. Noah and his team found a way to keep the show on the air with broadcasting innovations that others quickly adopted, getting the series back on the air in less than a month. And from it, Noah's been offering some of the best commentary of his career.