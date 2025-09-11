Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies Season 3 Closer to Becoming Reality as Sloane Joins

A third season of HBO's Big Little Lies took a step closer to becoming reality, with Francesca Sloane tapped to write and executive produce.

Who's in the mood for some good news regarding a third season of HBO and David E. Kelley's Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley-starring Big Little Lies? With the buzz building since last year that a new season could be on the way, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Francesca Sloane (Mr. & Mrs. Smith) has been tapped to write the first episode of the third season. In addition, Sloane would serve as an executive producer under an exclusive two-year overall deal with HBO. In addition, bestselling author Liane Moriarty's follow-up to her 2014 novel is reportedly set to be published in 2026, featuring a time jump that sees the core cast now parents to teenagers.

Back in June 2024, Kidman and Witherspoon took part in a Vanity Fair piece where the two were given an opportunity to interview each other on a wide range of topics where they noted that work was going "fast and furious." Speaking with E! News in October 2024, Witherspoon offered another update on where things stand and more. "Nicole [Kidman] and I have been waiting. We're in waiting for [author] Liane Moriarty. She's going to be turning in something very soon. We're back to the original author, and we're going to go back to the original characters," Witherspoon shared. Though making it clear that no specifics are in play until they hear from Moriarty ("I don't know yet, I haven't read it yet"), Witherspoon shared one "exciting" possibility about the third season taking place a number of years after the second season. "I think the kids are probably a little bit older now, so that might add another element," she shared regarding the show's main cast and their respective children.

The second season of HBO's Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon as Madeline Martha Mackenzie, Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Shailene Woodley as Jane, Laura Dern as Renata Klein, Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson, Meryl Streep as Mary Louise Wright, Adam Scott as Ed Mackenzie, James Tupper as Nathan Carlson, Jeffrey Nordling as Gordon Klein, and Douglas Smith as Corey Brockfield. Additional cast members include Robin Weigert (Dr. Amanda Reisman), Crystal Fox (Elizabeth Howard), Sarah Sokolovic (Tori Bachman), P.J. Byrne (Principal Nippal), Merrin Dungey (Detective Adrienne Quilnlan), and Mo McRae (Michael Perkins). Directed and executive produced by Andrea Arnold (Red Road, Fish Tank, Wuthering Heights, American Honey, Wasp), HBO's Big Little Lies features teleplays by Kelley, based on the universe created by bestselling author Liane Moriarty.

