Big Little Lies Star/EP Reese Witherspoon: Season 3 Start "Exciting"

Big Little Lies star /EP Reese Witherspoon followed up on the news that work on the third season of the hit HBO series was getting underway.

Francesca Sloane tapped to write the first episode and executive produce.

Liane Moriarty's upcoming sequel to the original novel will feature a time jump to teenage kids.

The core cast is reuniting, with Witherspoon excited to share the news on The Tonight Show.

The chances of a third season of HBO and David E. Kelley's Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley-starring Big Little Lies got a huge boost earlier this week in two very big ways. First, the news hit that Francesca Sloane (Mr. & Mrs. Smith) had been tapped to write the first episode of the new season and serve as an executive producer under an exclusive two-year overall deal with HBO. In addition, we learned that bestselling author Liane Moriarty's follow-up to her 2014 novel was reportedly set to be published in 2026, featuring a time jump that sees the core cast now parents to teenagers.

While an official green light is still to come, Witherspoon offered some additional insights during her visit with late-night host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night. "We might be working on Season 3. Yeah, I mean, they're writing it," Witherspoon said. "It's exciting too, just to get the gang back together and have everyone start talking about it. It's really fun." Noting that it's "been a minute" since the cast has collectively been together, Witherspoon added, "It's been about 10 years, maybe nine years? All those little kids [who] were in second grade, they're all teenagers now. And being a mom of a teenager, it's a lot of big little lies."

The second season of HBO's Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon as Madeline Martha Mackenzie, Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Shailene Woodley as Jane, Laura Dern as Renata Klein, Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson, Meryl Streep as Mary Louise Wright, Adam Scott as Ed Mackenzie, James Tupper as Nathan Carlson, Jeffrey Nordling as Gordon Klein, and Douglas Smith as Corey Brockfield. Additional cast members include Robin Weigert (Dr. Amanda Reisman), Crystal Fox (Elizabeth Howard), Sarah Sokolovic (Tori Bachman), P.J. Byrne (Principal Nippal), Merrin Dungey (Detective Adrienne Quilnlan), and Mo McRae (Michael Perkins). Directed and executive produced by Andrea Arnold (Red Road, Fish Tank, Wuthering Heights, American Honey, Wasp), HBO's Big Little Lies features teleplays by Kelley, based on the universe created by bestselling author Liane Moriarty.

