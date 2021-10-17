Big Mouth Season 5 Trailer & Key Art Intro New Monsters & Hormones

Big Mouth, a Netflix series that has me reflecting on the chaos of puberty, discovering your sexuality, mental illness, and all that jazz has a fifth season with a trailer and key art that doubles down on everything fun about it. On top of everything else included with this trailer, we also got a quick look at the Christmas special was given as well… and yes, there are puppets.

Big Mouth is introducing three characters into the lives of the middle schoolers we've known for these four seasons, Pamela Adlon (Sonya the Lovebug), Brandon Kyle Goodman (Walter the Lovebug), and Keke Palmer (Rochelle the Hate Worm). With one side helping everyone with their crushes and love-obsessed hormonal-selves, the other side is stirring up chaotic angst that can often be found in adolescence. Many favorites we see again in the trailer for Big Mouth Season 5, including Coach Steve, a Firefly version of Nathan Fillion, and of course the iconic hormone monsters, Connie and Maury. Missy seems to be continuing to find her own identity, Jay & Lola are chaotic but insanely hilarious to watch, and an interesting point of a possible love connection between Jay and Matthew could be brewing. It'll be interesting to see how the stories in this upcoming season connect, or if they connect at all, to the spinoff series Human Resources. Check out the teaser trailer for a taste of what is ahead in Big Mouth season five.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Mouth | Season 5 Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynONJOneEoM)

Big Mouth is the fan-beloved, critically-acclaimed & Emmy-nominated adult animated comedy about the glorious nightmare that is puberty. Inspired by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg's childhood, it follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age. Kroll, Goldberg, and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett (Little Manhattan, Nim's Island) are all creators and executive producers on the series.