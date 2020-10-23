Big Sexy Kevin Nash Demands Republicans Explain Health Care Plan

Kristen Welker did a serviceable job moderating the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden last night. Certainly, she was much better than Chris Wallace during the first debate. But think about how good the debate could have been if there were someone there to really press candidates on the issues and their responses. Someone like WWE Hall-of-Famer and Magic Mike star Big Sexy Kevin Nash, for example.

Proving why he would make a great debate moderator, Kevin Nash took to Twitter to demand that Republicans explain their health care plan to him. "All my Republican friends out there, can you please, after having control of the Senate for 10 plus years, tell me about your health care plan?" Nash tweeted. "Just send me the link. Thanks."

But Nash wasn't willing to let those who replied to his inquiry pass off any old answer without a fact check. When someone pointed nash to an executive order signed by President Trump in 2017, Big Sexy pointed out, "This is to get rid of Obama care. Nothing on cost, deductibles. Obviously, you didn't read it." Another person tried to change the subject, asking what Joe Biden accomplished during his 40 years in office. Nash replied, "Saved the American auto industry. That's a pretty nice tee shot."

Big Sexy also had some words for those people replying who used the opportunity to take shots at Obamacare. "The fact it exists is 100% better than a President trying to get rid of it in the Supreme Court with nothing to replace it," Nash tweeted. "This is the genius of Trump."

So who do we have to talk to in order to get Big Sexy Kevin Nash assigned as moderator for future political debates?