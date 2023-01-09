Big Sky: Deadly Trails 2-Part Season Finale Overviews; S03E12 Preview With the two-part season finale of ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails kicking off this week, here are the official overviews and a promo for S03E12.

This is it, folks. We're down to the two-episode, two-part season finale of ABC's Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Jensen Ackles & Reba McEntire-starring Big Sky: Deadly Trails. And as you're about to see from the overviews for S03E12 "Are You Mad?" and next week's S03E13 "That Old Feeling," some very bloody truths have been revealed as the hunt for the Bleeding Heart Killer appears to be coming to a head. But even if the killer is exposed… at what cost? Here's an updated look at how the wrap-up to Big Sky is shaping up:

Big Sky: Deadly Trails 2-Part Season 3 Finale Preview

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 12 "Are You Mad?": Jenny (Winnick), Cassie (Bunbury), and Beau (Ackles) uncover the truth about the Bleeding Heart Killer, but before justice can be served, chaos breaks out. Avery's (Henry Ian Cusick) involvement with Tonya's (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) crime family escalates to a standoff; Emily (Cree Cicchino) and Denise (Dedee Pfeiffer) are put in grave danger, and despite her recent revelations, Sunny's family ties continue to pull apart. As Cassie, Jenny, and Beau work to clean up the mess, the killer is still on the loose, ensuring no one is safe.

The two-part season finale of #BigSky starts Wednesday, but you won't be able to stop thinking about it starting today. See you soon… 🫀 pic.twitter.com/tH6yK6BLY9 — Big Sky (@BigSkyABC) January 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 13 "That Old Feeling": With Denise and Emily's lives on the line, Jenny and Beau are determined to bring the Bleeding Heart Killer to justice, no matter what it takes. Meanwhile, Cassie uses her connections to pin down their possible location; and Sunny makes a fiery decision that will change her family forever, but will it all be enough to save the ones they love?

Though it's clear that there are strong levels of interest in play between Beau and Jenny before the midseason break, series writer & executive producer Elwood Reid explains that the road to getting the two together (if that's the plan) needs to be one that's traveled at a realistic pace with respect to the characters- especially Ackles's Beau. "This has been something we've talked a lot about in the writers' room. I think the modus is to go right to giving the audience what they want. But one of the things that made Beau a really interesting character was the fact that he still did love his wife. He went through a pretty dark time in his life back in Houston with this event with his ex-partner. He failed at his job, [and] he failed in his marriage; that's something Beau was still trying to unwind a little bit," he explained during an interview with TV Insider.

And then there's the matter of the "barriers" that the two are facing, along with how the remainder of the season could change things. "[Beau] also has feelings for Jenny, but he's a boss, and they work together, and he's a gentleman. There are these weird barriers that both of them have, and it's been really fun through the season to put things in front of them. But you're gonna get some resolution in the back half of the season with that and also with Beau's future in Montana — because, remember, he was only there temporarily, and he followed his wife and his daughter up there. There's gonna be some stuff around his wife and his daughter involving our big storyline with Sunny and Buck that's gonna come as a surprise and throw our team into real turmoil," Reid shared, dropping an interesting tease or two at the end there regarding the rest of this season of Big Sky: Deadly Trails.