Big Sky: Deadly Trails – Rex Linn Joins Reba McEntire for Season 3

When the third season of ABC's Big Sky kicks off on Wednesday, September 21, viewers will find private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), and newly appointed Sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintaining order in Helena, Montana, after two seasons of deadly turmoil. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (fka Sunny Brick) (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet. In fact, it's a mystery that's so formidable that the series has a new name for this go-around, Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) will be reuniting with McEntire as Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire's Sunny Barnes and co-owner of Sunny Day Excursions. McEntire confirmed that Sunny will be a big bad, the matriarch of the Brick Family with a secret history of customers going missing.

"We're having a blast. We're still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [Aug. 11] and there was a full moon. I think we broke around 12:54 am mountain time. It was a long night but so beautiful. We are really loving it," McEntire shared during an interview with DH. Linn followed with, Wait until you see her in this!" Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, and Anja Savcic also star. Rosanna Arquette (Ratched), Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1), and Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint) have joined the cast in recurring roles. In addition, J. Anthony Pena and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have been promoted to series regulars. Now here's a look at the first teaser for ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails:

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan & Box and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky moved to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner and executive-produces alongside Kelley.