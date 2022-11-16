Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 8 Images: Jenny & Bo Go Poirot

Tonight not only brings a new episode of ABC's Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Jensen Ackles & Reba McEntire-starring Big Sky: Deadly Trails, but it also brings viewers one step closer to the midseason finale. And we all know from the previous seasons just how much fun the creative team has with midseason and season finales, so we can only imagine. So with that in mind, what follows are the preview images for S03E08 "Duck Hunting," where it seems like we have a Hercule Poirot moment of "gathering the suspects" while a personal breakthrough could lead to a major break in the case.

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 8 "Duck Hunting" Preview

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 8 "Duck Hunting": The investigation for the killer continues as Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Beau (Jensen Ackles) confine the campers to the campsite in an effort to unravel their lies. Meanwhile, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Cormac's (Luke Mitchell) romance heats up, leading Cormac to confess his parents might not be as innocent as they want others to believe. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Ryan O'Nan, here's a look at the recently-released preview images and the previously-released promo for "Duck Hunting":

Here's a Look at Who's Who & What's What

Rosanna Arquette (Ratched), Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1), Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint), and Rex Linn (Young Sheldon) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Also, J. Anthony Pena and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have been promoted to series regulars. Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan & Box and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky moved to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner and executive-produces alongside Kelley.