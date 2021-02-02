Just when Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) thought they were down to only one "big bad" left to take down in the form of Ronald (Brian Geraghty) as they laid Cody (Ryan Phillippe) to rest, there were those final moments from last week's episode that would fall safely under the listing of game-changer. Yes, Cassie did shoot Rick (John Carroll Lynch) in the head- but it turns out it didn't quite stick. But before the new investigative team can concern themselves with that, there's still the matter of his partner to take down- as you're about to see in the following preview images, sneak preview, episode overview, and promo for "I Go to Pieces" as ABC's Big Sky returns Tuesday night.

Here's a look at a sneak preview from tonight's episode "I Fall to Pieces," where we see Rick waking up from his coma- but what is he waking up to and how much of Rick is left after a bullet to the head?

Big Sky Season 1, Episode 7 "I Fall to Pieces": Cassie and Jenny work against the clock to find Ronald and prove Legarski's guilt, calling on Grace to join their efforts and bravely help them in the process. Just when all the pieces start falling into place, Ronald's emotions get the best of him as he makes an unthinkable decision, even for him. Merilee plays an unwilling and life-changing role in turning the case on its head. Directed by Jennifer Lynch, and written by Annakate Chappell and Matthew Tinker.

ABC's Big Sky stars Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy and John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski. Guest starring in "A Good Day to Die" is Brooke Smith as Merilee Legarski, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell, and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell. Patrick Gallagher guest stars as Sherriff Tubb.

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Based on the series of books by Box, Big Sky is executive produced by Box, Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Signature and Touchstone Television.