Big Sky Season 2 Casts Janina Gavankar; Jesse James Keitel Recurring

With a second season kicking in on September 30, fans of ABC and David E. Kelley's Big Sky are learning more about how the second season cast of the Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury-starring drama-thriller is shaping up. Janina Gavankar (Sleepy Hollow, The Mysteries of Laura) is set to join Winnick, Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, and Anja Savcic. In addition, Jesse James Keitel's Jerrie is moving from a series regular to recurring. First reported by Deadline Hollywood, Gavankar's Ren is new to Helena. After a simple business transaction results in a messy car wreck involving one of her employees, Ren comes to town hellbent on getting answers. Now she must find out who betrayed her, but the more rocks she overturns, the more snakes she discovers. Ren's moves are calculated and she strongly believes that it is best to keep your enemies close- which might spell bad news for Dewell & Hoyt.

In Season 2 of the David E. Kelley series based on the books by C.J. Box, when private detectives Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny's past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

ABC's Big Sky Season 1 starred Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt. Also joining the cast this season are Michelle Veintimilla as Rosie Amaya, Sebastian Roché as Sheriff Wagy, Carlos Gomez as Gil Amaya, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker, Zoë Noelle Baker as Phoebe Leyendecker, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Ted Levine as Horst Kleinsasser, Michael Raymond-James as Blake Kleinsasser, Ryan Dorsey as Rand Kleinsasser, Britt Robertson as Cheyenne Kleinsasser, Kyle Schmid as John Wayne Kleinsasser, and Michelle Forbes as Margaret Kleinsasser.

Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

