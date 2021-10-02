Bill Goldberg, WWE Draft Night 2 Set for WWE Raw Next Week

The first night of the WWE Draft took place on WWE Smackdown this week, but the fun isn't over yet. The rest of the Raw and Smackdown rosters will be decided during the WWE Draft Night 2 on WWE Raw next week. Of course, the roster changes won't actually happen until three weeks from now, following the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, which means that there's not much of a reason to tune in until then, is there? Nevertheless, you can read the current list of draft picks from night one here.

From WWE.com's Raw preview:

The first night of the 2021 WWE Draft on SmackDown saw some wild twists and turns, and Raw will keep that same energy this Monday. How drastically will the landscape change on Monday nights? Who will find a new home on the red brand? Find out as the WWE Draft continues live this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

But if learning about roster changes that won't take place for another three weeks wasn't enough for you, WWE has another surprise in store: an appearance by Bill Goldberg to continue his feud with Bobby Lashley. From WWE.com's Raw preview:

The next stop for Goldberg is Monday Night Raw. Last week, The WWE Hall of Famer sent a very loud and clear message to Bobby Lashley from his home, but this time, Goldberg will be in the building for the first time since their WWE Championship showdown at SummerSlam. It's safe to assume Goldberg will be looking for The All Mighty from the moment he arrives, still eager to get retribution after what unfolded between Lashley and Gage Goldberg during the SummerSlam bout. Don't miss Goldberg's return to Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

That's right, Golberg and Lashley are likely going to collide at Crown Jewel later this month, which, frankly, could cause an international incident. Subjecting the citizens of Saudi Arabia to a match that bad ought to be considered a war crime! Then again, it is Saudi Arabia, so it will probably earn the respect of the country's government and give them some new ideas about how to punish dissenters. WWE Raw airs at 8PM Eastern on the USA Network.

