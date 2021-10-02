State of the Raw and Smackdown Rosters After the WWE Draft Night 1

WWE held the first night of the WWE Draft on WWE Smackdown last night, deciding what the rosters for Smackdown and WWE Raw will look like for the next year or longer. The new rosters from the draft won't go into place until three weeks from now, after the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, just in case the country decides to take half the roster hostage or something like that. You never know. Choices were made in conjunction with the executives from Fox and USA Network to make sure neither side got a better roster than the other one.

The New WWE Smackdown Roster after the WWE Draft Night 1

Round 1

Universal Champion Roman Reigns stays on Smackdown

Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair moves from Raw

Round 2:

Drew McIntyre moves from Raw

The New Day move from Raw

Round 3:

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss stay on Smackdown

Hit Row move from NXT

Round 4:

Naomi stays on Smackdown

Jef Hardy moves from Raw

The New WWE Raw Roster after the WWE Draft Night 1

Round 1

WWE Champion Big E moves from Smackdown

Bianca Belair moves from Smackdown

Round 2:

RKBro stay on Raw

Edge moves from Smackdown

Round 3:

Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH stay on Raw

Keith "Bearcat" Lee stays on Raw.

Round 4:

Rey and Dominik Mysterio move from Smackdown

Austin Theory moves from NXT

Those Rosters Again

Put another way, here are the superstars who will be on Smackdown after the draft: Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Top Dolla, B-FAB, Naomi, and Jeff Hardy. And here are the superstars who will be on WWE Raw after the draft: Big E, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, Riddle, Edge, Rhea Ripley, Nikki ASH, Keith Lee, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and Austin Theory.

Another round of the draft will take place on WWE Raw on Monday, and anyone not selected will either be a free agent or, I guess, fired and signed by AEW in three months. Who knows?

