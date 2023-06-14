Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: black mirror, charlie brooker, netflix, preview, Season 6, trailer

Black Mirror S06: Charlie Brooker on What Worries Him About The Future

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker discusses what worries him about the future and what we should be keeping an eye on moving forward.

With only hours to go until Netflix's Black Mirror returns for a sixth season, we're getting a chance to check back in with series creator Charlie Brooker – who made it known in a previous update that he wasn't too impressed with what ChatGPT has to offer. For this go-around, Brooker is given a chance to do what the popular anthology series has done so well for five seasons – offer us a heads-up/warning of the societal woes that are on the horizon. As someone who's been the mastermind behind a streaming series that's given us a lot to think (and worry) about, what's coming on the horizon that's causing Brooker some serious concern?

"Short term, the thing that worries me is disinformation, misinformation: the unfunny end of that image of the Pope in a puffer jacket that went viral a few weeks ago and turned out to have been generated by an AI," Brooker shared during an interview with Wired. "You can obviously see what happens when stuff like that is weaponized, and that's going to be coming very soon. That's terrifying because some of the gatekeepers don't seem to give a shit or are actively encouraging that. So that frightens me – what people do when they're afraid and misinformed. This is depressing, isn't it? That is probably going to be our biggest challenge over the next 10 years. And then beyond that, all the rest of it: climate, nukes, you name it."

A Look at Netflix's Black Mirror Season 6

With an all-star season cast that includes [takes a deep breath] Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz, here's a look at what you need to know about the five chapters:

"Joan is Awful": Directed by Ally Pankiw and starring Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Ben Barnes, and Himesh Patel. An average woman learns that Hayek is portraying her in a streaming series based on her life (vibes The Truman Show).

"Loch Henry": Directed by Sam Miller and starring Samuel Blenkin, Myha'la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah, and Monica Dolan. A young couple, a Scottish town, and a twisted story of the town's past leads to some very unexpected results.

"Beyond the Sea": Directed by John Crowley and starring Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Auden Thornton, and Rory Culkin. Set in a 1969 that's not quite like ours, two men face the fallout from an "unimaginable tragedy" while on a dangerous high-teach mission.

"Mazey Day": Directed by Uta Briesewitz and starring Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard, and Danny Ramirez. Dealing with the paparazzi is tough enough as it is. But if you're a celebrity looking to clean up a hit-and-run incident? Ouch…

"Demon 79": Directed by Toby Haynes, co-written by Brooker & Bisha K. Ali (Ms. Marvel), and starring Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu, Katherine Rose Morley, and David Shields. Taking place in 1979 Northern England, the episode sees a sales assistant being instructed to take some horrible steps to prevent an impending disaster.

