Black Mirror S06: Rob Delaney Reportedly Joins Netflix Series Cast

As production rolls along on the sixth season of Netflix and Charlie Brooker & Annabel Jones' Black Mirror, Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) has reportedly joined the ever-growing anthology series cast. The series return is expected to have more episodes than the three-episode fifth season and is being described as "even more cinematic in scope," with a push to treat each chapter as its own "individual film." Though no comments were offered to Deadline Hollywood by the streamer or the actor's reps, if true, Delaney would be joining a cast that reportedly includes Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, Anjana Vasan, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, and Myha'la Herrold.

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood during the red carpet premiere of her film Bullet Train, Beetz had a pretty definitive update when it came to how filming was going for her. "I just came off of shooting that, actually. I just shot that in June," Beetz revealed. In response to being asked if filming was a "fun" experience, she added, "I wouldn't say my character is having a lot of fun, but… I think there's a really great tongue-in-cheek dark element to it, [a] premonition kind of element. The mirror reflecting back on us." Here's a look at the clip from Monday evening's event:

The fifth season of Black Mirror was made up of three episodes that included "Smithereens"(Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, and Topher Grace), focusing on a cab driver with an agenda whose life spins out of control after picking up a special passenger. "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" (Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice, and Madison Davenport) focused on a lonely teenager who wants to connect with her favorite pop star – and a pop star who feels as if she's living another life. "Striking Vipers" (Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, and Ludi Lin) focused on two college friends who reconnect after a number of years, but a sequence of events unfold that could alter both of their lives forever.

Netflix's Black Mirror offers a futuristic and occasional dystopian take on humanity's relationship with technology in a number of settings and environments, similarly depicted in shows like The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits, and others. The Emmy-award winner has featured a number of high-profile actors over the course of its four-season-and-specials run: Hayley Atwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jon Hamm, Hannah John-Kamen, Jodie Whittaker, Mackenzie Davis, Domhnall Gleeson, and others. Black Mirror was created and written by Brooker, with Jones serving as executive producer.