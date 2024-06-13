Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, blade runner 2099, Hunter Schafer, prime video

Blade Runner 2099: Hunter Schafer Joins Upcoming Prime Video Series

Hunter Schafer (Euphoria, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) will join Michelle Yeoh for Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099 live-action series.

It was just last month when some huge casting news broke regarding Prime Video's upcoming live-action Blade Runner 2099 limited series – with Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Star Trek: Section 31) set to lead the series reportedly as Olwen, "a replicant near the end of her life." With filming set to get underway this month, we have another impressive name to add to the slowly growing cast. While no character or plot details were released regarding her character, Hunter Schafer (Euphoria, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) will be starring alongside Yeoh in the streaming series.

"We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created. Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott's brilliant vision for 'Blade Runner' 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve's follow-up sequel, 'Blade Runner 2049,' then became one of the best-reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner," Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson shared when news of the series heading to Amazon's Prime Video was first announced in September 2022.

Ridley Scott, showrunner/writer Silka Luisa (Shining Girls), and Alcon Entertainment co-founders Kosove & Johnson are executive-producing Blade Runner 2099 along with Michael Green (writer, Blade Runner 2049), Alcon's head of television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker & Clayton Krueger from Scott Free, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, Isa Dick Hackett, Tom Spezialy, and Richard Sharkey. Jonathan van Tulleken (Shōgun) directs the first two episodes and also executive-produces.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!