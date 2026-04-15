Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: mike mitchell, Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal Season 3 Will Be Stu-Free, Reveals Star Mike Mitchell

During a recent podcast interview, Twisted Metal star Mike Mitchell revealed that he was asked not to return for the third season.

Article Summary Mike Mitchell, who played Stu, will not return for Twisted Metal Season 3 on Peacock.

Producers cut Mitchell, ending the popular Stu and Sweet Tooth partnership story arc.

Mitchell confirmed his exit during a recent Doughboys Media podcast interview.

Twisted Metal Season 3 is in production and moving in a new creative direction without Stu.

One of the stars of Twisted Metal announced they won't be returning, as Mike Mitchell has been cut from the show going into the third season. Mitchell played Stu in the first two seasons of the Peacock series based on the popular video game franchise, serving as a protégé to Sweet Tooth (played by AEW wrestler Samoa Joe). In fact, their partnership has been celebrated by fans as one of the better stories from the show. But as Mitchell tells it, the producers feel otherwise.

Letting Go of Stu Seems Rather Shrewd as Twisted Metal Loses a Popular Character

Mitchell was recently a guest on the Doughboys Media podcast, where he commented, "I don't think I'm going back to the third season of Twisted Metal. And I am very kind of heartbroken about it. I love the show. […] They're gonna do the show without Stu. They've made the executive decision that creatively, financially, we don't want Mike Mitchell a part of this show. We want to move on without him, as crucial as Stu and Sweet Tooth's relationship has been — the emotional core of the past two seasons — they're like, 'Forget about that, we're going in a different direction.'"

During the episode, co-host Nick Wiger commented that Mitchell seemed to be the biggest team player for the show, with the exception of Jason Bateman, going all out to do all sorts of promotional work for it, including the monthly podcast, Twisted Monthal. Which, at this point, seems like it will be going away as well without him being a part of it. For his part, Mitchell said he wasn't bitter about the situation, but he did want to get the word out as quickly as possible so fans knew about it before the premiere. Twisted Metal Season 3 is currently in production for a Peacock return.

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