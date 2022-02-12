Blade Runner 2099: Ridley Scott, Amazon Developing Live-Action Series

The world of replicants and those who hunt them returns with a live-action sequel series in the works at Amazon Studios entitled Blade Runner 2099. The insane and expansive environment that we've come to see with the franchise in all its original and remade forms will be made into a series led by the hand of Ridley Scott.

Blade Runner 2099 will be a sequel/follow-up to the film Blade Runner 2049 that starred Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. Scott, who directed the original film in 1982, will be an executive producer on the series. Writing and also acting as another executive producer will be Silka Luisa who is also working over at Apple TV+ as showrunner of an upcoming drama series, Shining Girls. Things are apparently moving fast, with both the scripts and assigning dates for production while staffing for the writers' room is underway at the same time. If the series is to fully continue, Scott is said to direct. 2017's Blade Runner 2049 is set thirty years after the events of the first film, as a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for three decades.

The neo-noir sci-fi world of Blade Runner 2099 is sure to introduce audiences to a new generation of both blade runners and replicants, after all, it'll be 50 years past the date of the most recent film. There was an anime series, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, which was set in the year 2032 and focused on a female replicant outside of that main storyline we knew from the films. There's a lot to look forward to with a live-action series like this one, although as a fan myself no one could ever replace the impact that design and more made on me from the original.