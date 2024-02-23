Posted in: Amazon Studios, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, amazon, Blue Mountain State, netflix, prime video, Reacher

Blue Mountain State: Alan Ritchson-Attached Sequel Series Nears Deal?

A sequel series to Chris Romano and Eric Falconer's Alan Ritchson-starring Blue Mountain State is being shopped - with Ritchson attached.

The power of Reacher star Alan Ritchson will not be denied! Time to strap yourselves in because we're going back in time to when Spike TV was still a thing. While we can debate the pros & cons of the network before it shuffled off television's mortal coil, Chris Romano and Eric Falconer's Ritchson, Darin Brooks & Chris Romano-starring college football comedy series Blue Mountain State was a surprise hit that still has a cult following to this day. So combine that with Ritchson's growing success, and it makes complete sense that a sequel series has hit the market – with Ritchson set to reprise his role as Kevin "Thad" Castle (and Brooks & Romano expected to reprise their roles as Alex Moran and Sampson "Sammy" Cacciatore, respectively).

As of this writing, the project hasn't locked in a home for the Lionsgate Television series, with negotiations ongoing. Romano and Falconer are expected to return for the sequel series, which could find a home at either Amazon (home to Ritchson's series adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels) or Netflix (where the series has found a new audience and built up its reputations among new viewers who discovered the series years after it ended its run in 2011). In fact, the series was so popular that a Kickstarter campaign would see the film Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland hits screens in February 2016.

Former NFL running back and veteran actor, Ed Marinaro ("Hill Street Blues"), stars as the coach. Alex, played by Emmy Award®-winner Darin Brooks ("Blue Crush") is a talented quarterback, content to be second-string and ride the bench while partying with his best friend Sammy, played by Romanski ("The Sarah Silverman Program"), who aspires to be the school's beloved mascot. Craig, played by Sam Jones III ("Smallville"), on the other hand, is the school's top recruit and future NFL-pro whose life is already being mapped out for him by his controlling girlfriend, Denise, played by Gabrielle Dennis ("The Game"). The cast also includes Thad, played by Alan Ritchson ("Smallville"), the team's over-the-top captain who takes his role as team leader to mean hazing the incoming freshman.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!