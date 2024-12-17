Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: bluey, joe brumm

Bluey Goes Big Time! BBC, Disney Announce 2027 Animated Feature Film

BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company announced that Joe Brumm's Bluey is getting an animated feature film - set to hit theaters in 2027.

After dominating the small screen, Bluey is headed for the big screen in 2027. BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company announced today that Joe Brumm's hit animated series will be heading to theaters following Disney acquiring the global theatrical rights for the film (which will also stream on Disney+ following its theatrical run). Written and directed by Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio (in collaboration with BBC Studios), Bluey: The Movie will continue the adventures of Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad, and her little sister, Bingo. That means fans can expect the voice cast from the animated series to return – including Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack as Bluey's mum and dad, Chilli and Bandit Heeler – and music from Bluey composer Joff Bush. "I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on 'The Sign' in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that. I've always thought 'Bluey' deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together. I'm excited to continue to partner with Cecilia Persson, Tom Fussell and the team at BBC Studios, and Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, and Disney to bring this new 'Bluey' story to the big screen," shared Brumm.

Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, co-chairmen, Disney Entertainment, shared: "Since its debut on Disney Jr. and Disney+, 'Bluey' has become a global phenomenon, uniting families everywhere with its heartfelt stories of play, imagination, and connection. We are so proud to expand upon our relationship with BBC Studios to bring the magic of 'Bluey' to the big screen – for real life! – and we are deeply grateful to Joe Brumm for creating a world that continues to inspire and delight families everywhere."

Tom Fussell, CEO, BBC Studios, noted: "We are incredibly excited to take 'Bluey' to cinemas given its extraordinary success on a global scale – it is some of the most popular IP in the world. It has been such a privilege to work with Joe and the team at Ludo on 'Bluey''s meteoric rise from inception through to becoming one of the most beloved TV shows of all time. BBC Studios has a long history of bringing the very best children's television to the world in new and exciting ways, so working with Joe and the team, we felt a feature-length film was the natural next step. We are pleased to work with Disney on 'Bluey''s eagerly awaited theatrical debut and look forward to partnering with Dana, Alan, and the entire team on this momentous journey."

The CG animated film is set to be produced by award-winning animation producer Amber Naismith (Happy Feet, The Lego Movie, The Lego Batman Movie), with Richard Jeffery returning to co-direct (Bluey Series 1-3). Brumm is executive producing, as are Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson from Ludo Studio, alongside Justine Flynn for BBC Studios. For Disney, the film will be overseen by David Greenbaum, president of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, and his team.

BBC Studios is financing and licensing the picture for distribution. Post-production funding comes from the Australian government through the Producer Offset and Screen Australia, and support comes from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland's Post, Digital, and Visual Effects Incentive. Disney will release Bluey: The Movie in theaters worldwide, followed by streaming on Disney+. The movie will also air on ABC iView and ABC Kids in Australia post-theatrical release.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!