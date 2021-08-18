Bob Ross Doc Looks to Bring Some Not-So-Happy Little Clouds to Light

Netflix has announced the release of Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed. They would like to show you the trailer for the documentary about the man whose laid-back approach to art inspired numerous armchair Rembrandts to pick up a brush and enjoy The Joy of Painting. But as there almost always is, there is a deeper story behind the joy. Bob Ross mostly painted landscapes, mountains, lakes, snow, and log cabins that were inspired by his time in Alaska where he spent most of his Air force career. He believed that everyone has some artistic talent and that anyone could be an accomplished artist with enough practice and encouragement. Ross brought joy to millions as the world's most famous art instructor, but a battle for his business empire casts a shadow over his happy little trees. What could the PBS master of 'Wet on Wet' painting be hiding from his friends and family that could be so hard to believe that Netflix can only tease at the topics covered in this scandalous untold story?

There is not much to it (which makes it creepier), but you can check out the trailer below:

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed brings us the shockingly untold story of the prolific landscape artist and host of The Joy of Painting. With a keen appreciation for nature, and a kind and gentle demeanor, Bob Ross encouraged everyone he met to embrace their creativity and believe in themselves, becoming a cultural phenomenon along the way. The man who famously said that there were no mistakes – just happy accidents – has brought sheer delight to the world for decades. Beyond the iconic hair, soothing voice and nostalgic paintings lies a mystery that many have yet to discover.

What could be so shocking? The title implies the documentary might look into the sordid battle between the Ross family and Ross' former business partners, The Kowalskis, over the rights to Bob Ross' name and likeness. We will have to wait until next week to find out. Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed will release on Netflix on August 25, 2021. It is directed by Joshua Rofe (Lost for Life, Sasquatch), and produced by Steven J. Berger, Joshua Rofé, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, and Divya D'Souza.

