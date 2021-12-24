Boba Fett Star Ming-Na Wen Talks Deborah Chow, Mandalorian & More

Ming-Na Wen would be the first to tell you the value of having lifelong friendships bearing the most unexpected fruit as a megafan of Star Wars able to live her dream not only making her franchise debut on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian but also starring opposite Temuera Morrison in the upcoming spinoff The Book of Boba Fett. The actress spoke with Variety about how she was set up with The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow through their mutual friend Tamlyn Tomita, who co-starred with Wen in 1993's The Joy Luck Club.

"[Deborah and I] ended up talking and we had a lot in common," Wen said. "And then we eventually got around talking about 'Star Wars.' Now events like this, when someone says, 'you would be amazing' for a part that they're looking for, nine times out of 10, you're just like, 'OK, great, thank you.' But lo and behold, ['The Mandalorian' exec producer] Dave Filoni calls my team and says they wanted to offer me a part. As they say, the rest is history." Playing the bounty hunter Fennec Shand, the star ended up having a recurring role on The Mandalorian and even lent her voice to the character, reprising it on the animated series The Bad Batch.

"There's a quiet force to [Deborah] that is so calming," Wen recalled being on set. "And it comes from such an incredible, sincere place. I was just proud when I met her. She was smart. She had clarity of her vision. I can't say enough about her. Nobody makes it in this business without working your ass off. And she does." Chow currently operates as showrunner and director of the upcoming live-action series Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ewan McGregor reprising the role.

"When you have someone in charge as a director, you need someone who's not only just a good leader. You need someone who is humane and fair and patient and is able to get the acting and the collaboration of everyone on set. And Deborah just has that gift," Wen adds. "You could be the most talented director in the world with the greatest vision, but if you don't have those people skills, you can't make the project as good as it can be. So I think anyone who wants someone like that, Deborah Chow is an easy choice." The Book of Boba Fett premieres on December 29 on Disney+.

