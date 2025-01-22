Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Bosch, bosch: legacy, Michael Connelly

Bosch: Legacy Final Season Hits March 27th; Teaser Honors Detective

Prime Video and bestselling author Michael Connelly's Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy returns for its final season on March 27th.

Though bestselling author Michael Connelly's "Boschverse" will live on with the Maggie Q-starring spinoff series spotlighting Det. Renée Ballard, we learned back in September 2024 that Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy would be ending its run in March 2025 with its third season. In terms of actors being born for their roles, the bond between Welliver and Harry Bosch can't be denied and should be at the top of everyone's list. In fact, a new teaser that was released by Prime Video celebrates the legendary detective who fought the good fight for nine seasons and across two shows (with Welliver confirming that he will be dropping by "Ballard" every now and then) – while also confirming that the final season of Bosch: Legacy arrives on March 27th.

Bosch: Legacy: Michael Connelly Addresses Show's End in Heartfelt Post

"I'm happy to announce that the third season of 'Bosch: Legacy' will premiere on Prime in March. I think it's our best yet. It will also be the last season, bringing to a fitting close a 10-season run with this character, played so well by Titus Welliver. But fear not, we are currently in production on the Renée Ballard show. And if you know anything about my books, then you know you have not seen the last of Harry Bosch!" Connelly began the caption to his Instagram post, which included an image of the author with Welliver. "It's been an amazing run with this character so far. There's that over-used phrase 'It takes a village,' so I'll just say it takes at least a whole town to make a show like this. We've had the best people up and down the call sheet. Actors, writers, directors, producers, and all the crew tried to make something special, and they certainly did. I'm very proud of what we did.

Connelly continued, "None of this would have happened without the first name on the call sheet: Titus Welliver. He became the full embodiment of Harry Bosch, and that was the magic that fueled 10 seasons. As the guy who writes the books, I can't tell you how lucky I got when he signed on. It also would have never happened without the support of Amazon, producers like Henrik Bastin and Pieter Jan Brugge, and showrunners Eric Overmyer and Tom Bernardo. But I have to say, the most important part of this was the avalanche of viewers who supported us from episode 1 through 98. Many thanks to all of you. If our work has left any message or impression behind, we hope it's that everybody counts or nobody counts."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!