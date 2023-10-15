Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Bosch, bosch: legacy, freevee, preview, season 2

Bosch: Legacy Season 2: Titus Welliver on What Keeps Him Coming Back

Bosch: Legacy star Titus Welliver on what keeps him coming back to Harry Bosch and how he thinks Harry is handling his retirement.

With less than a week to go until the second season of Amazon's Freevee and bestselling author Michael Connelly's Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy hits our screens, we're getting some perspective on the series from none other than Welliver himself. Speaking with Parade for a recent interview covering a wide range of topics highlighting his career, Welliver shares what it is about playing Harry Bosch that attracts him to the role now more than ever. Following that, Welliver offers some insight into where the retired detective's mindset is at now that he's retired.

Welliver on Why He Can't Quit Harry Bosch: "Harry's very set in his ways. He doesn't evolve. We're never going to find him at a meditation retreat in Topanga or listening to new-age music and trying to find his center. [But] he never gets boring, that's the thing. As I've said this to Mike Connelly, I love all the books, but I really enjoy the books when Harry is older. In the latest book, Desert Star, he's an older man. And yet, while Harry's trapped in an older man's body, he's all muscle memory. And the thing with Harry is the older he gets and the more vulnerable he might feel, the more dangerous he becomes."

Harry Bosch Isn't Taking Retirement Sitting Down: "I think to a certain degree, Harry is busying himself. He's not good at being idle and sitting in that space. He's dealing with his house [in need of repairs], and so he's not in his eagle's nest. He's down in his little office, and it's isolating to a certain degree. When he's up on his perch, that's his safe place. Now he's down on the ground. As we discovered in the first season, that makes him vulnerable."

Here's the teaser for Bosch: Legacy Season 2 – with the Amazon Freevee series making a two-episode return on October 20th:

Bosch: Legacy Seasons 2 & 3 & Expanding Universe

Back in May, we learned that Bosch: Legacy had been officially renewed for a third season. In addition, we also had some serious additions to the Season 2 cast, with David Denman (Mare of Easttown), Patrick Brennan (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2), Rafael Cabrera (Too Old to Die Young), Bruce Davison (X–Men), Jessica Camacho (All Rise), Guy Wilson (Angelyne), and Anthony Michael Hall (The Dead Zone) joining. During Season 2, Bosch (Welliver) and Chandler (Mimi Rogers) work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch's (Madison Lintz) law enforcement career hangs in the balance. While they hunt for Maddie, the FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers' murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion. Denman is set as Kurt Dockweiler, with Brennan as David Foster, Davison as James Rafferty, Camacho as Jade Quinn, Wilson as Det. Kevin Long, and Hall as Special Agent Will Barron.

Also returning for the second season are Jamie Hector (Det. Jerry Edgar), Stephen A. Chang (Maurice "Mo" Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), David Moses (Martin Rose), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Det. Joan Bennett), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. "Crate" Moore), Troy Evans (Det. "Barrel" Johnson), Jacqueline Pinol (Det. Julie Epinosa), Jacqueline Obradors (Christine Vega), DaJuan Johnson (Rondell Pierce), and David Marciano (Det. Brad Conniff).

In February, we learned that Amazon Studios and Connelly were going to be expanding the "Bosch" universe in a very big way. Of course, there's a second season of Bosch: Legacy on the way (possibly this fall). But now, fans can look also forward to spinoff series focused on Detective Jerry Edgar (with Jamie Hector finalizing a deal to reprise his role) as well as on Detective Renee Ballard, who has yet to appear in a "Bosch" television series. Stemming from Fabel Entertainment, Bosch: Legacy is executive produced by Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge.

