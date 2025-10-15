Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Bosch, Bosch: Start of Watch

Bosch: Start of Watch Prequel Set for MGM+; Monaghan as Harry Bosch

MGM+'s prequel Bosch: Start of Watch will star Cameron Monaghan as the title character and Omari Hardwick as veteran officer Eli Bridges.

Bestselling author Michael Connelly's "Bosch" universe is getting a prequel, with reports that MGM+ has given a series green light for Bosch: Start of Watch, with Cameron Monaghan (Showtime's Shameless) set to play the title character. Joining Monaghan's Bosch during his rookie run with the LAPD is Omari Hardwick (STARZ's Power) as veteran officer Eli Bridges, with production expected to kick off in Los Angeles in 2026. The series is co-created by Tom Bernardo (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy) and Brian Anthony (Bosch: Legacy, FBI), with Bernardo also serving as showrunner.

"I'm deeply grateful to Michael Wright and the team at MGM+ for championing this next chapter in Bosch's journey with such remarkable care and integrity," shared Connelly. "Being able to see how Harry Bosch became the man we have loved for 10 seasons is a gift to me and his many fans. I can't wait to dig in with Cameron and the writers to explore this uncharted character territory."

The prequel is set to "explore a city on the edge, teeming with racial tension, gang violence, and a fractured LAPD. Amid routine calls and growing unrest, Bosch finds himself drawn into a high-profile heist and a web of criminal corruption that will test his loyalty to the badge and shape his future as the detective who lives by the code, 'Everybody counts or nobody counts.'" Bernardo and Anthony are executive producers, along with Connelly, Henrik Bastin, Jamie Boscardin Martin, and Jasmine Russ. Theresa Snider serves as co-executive producer for Hieronymus Pictures, with Fabel Entertainment producing.

Michael Wright, head of MGM+, added, "We are thrilled to expand the Bosch universe with this compelling origin story that showcases how one of television's most beloved detectives became the man we know today. With Cameron Monaghan and Omari Hardwick bringing these complex characters to life, and the creative vision of Michael Connelly and our talented executive producers, 'Bosch: Start of Watch' promises to deliver the gritty, authentic storytelling that honors the franchise's legacy while opening an exciting new chapter."

"It's a terrific privilege to be able to explore both the origins of this iconic character and the Los Angeles that formed him in the early 1990s," shared Bernardo. "In telling the story of a young Harry Bosch, we want to honor the faith of Michael Connelly's legion of readers and the amazing audience that tuned into 'Bosch' and 'Bosch: Legacy' over the years. We're excited to embark on this journey."

