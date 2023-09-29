Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story, delicate, fx networks, Season 12

American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 E03 Trailer: Evil Hits Home

Here's the trailer for FX's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate "When The Bough Breaks."

Next week brings the midpoint of the first part of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate, and we have a very "interesting" episode trailer for S12E03: "When The Bough Breaks" (written by Halley Feiffer and directed by Jennifer Lynch) to pass along. And just from the episode title alone, you know that things are not going to get better for Anna (Roberts) anytime soon. Because those around her are seemingly not who she thought they were, Anna and Dex's (Matt Czuchry) life isn't any safer, even in a new home. Is Anna's greatest threat right by her side? And will she realize it before it's too late? Plus, we get a look back at Kardashian's Siobhan in action as she goes into overdrive to get Anna into the Oscars conversation.

American Horror Story Season 12: Episode Overviews

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare, here's the official overview & episode trailer for S12E02: "Rockabye" – with the next episode of FX's American Horror Story: Delicate arriving on September 27th:

American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Episode 3 "When The Bough Breaks": As Anna and Dex settle into their Hamptons sanctuary, the comfort begins to fade. Her circle of trust is slowly shrinking, and doubt creeps into Anna's head – could the evil be right under her nose? Written by Halley Feiffer and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Episode 4 "Vanishing Twin": With help from Siobhan, a major announcement helps restore Anna's public image. Behind closed doors, however, something powerful seems to be taking over. Written by Halley Feiffer and directed by John J. Gray.

American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Episode 5 "Preech": Anna senses the dark presence closing in on her, closer than ever. Ms. Preecher reveals pieces of her past and may know the truth about what's happening to Anna and Dex. Written by Halley Feiffer and directed by John J. Gray.

And here's a look back at the official trailer for Part One – followed by the previously-released teasers, season overview, and more for FX's American Horror Story: Delicate – arriving on September 20th:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

AHS Season 12: What We Know So Far…

Along with the cast listed above, it was also confirmed that Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Kidding) will be the lone writer for the season as well as showrunner. We also learned that Murphy and Kardashian began speaking last summer about developing a role for her scripted television series debut. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and "unlike anything we have ever done."

As for that "Delicate" season subtitle tease (with the sounds & background visuals involving kids), look no further than the long-running anthology series' source material. The official overview for Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition reads that the novel is "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." One author listed on the site describes the upcoming novel as "the feminist update to 'Rosemary's Baby' we all needed" (and we offer more details on the novel here).

