Bosch: Titus Welliver on Harry's Possible Future, Early Season 4 Plan

Bosch: Legacy star Titus Welliver on what the on-screen future could hold for Harry Bosch and an early plan that was in mind for Season 4.

Article Summary Titus Welliver sees a future for Bosch beyond the final season, with potential for feature-length films.

Season 3 of Bosch: Legacy sees intense personal and professional challenges for our main characters.

Season 4 plans hinted at Bosch returning to detective work in San Fernando, mirroring the book series.

Maggie Q to appear in a new spinoff as Det. Renee Ballard, introduced in the final Legacy season.

During the third and final season of Prime Video and Michael Connelly's Bosch: Legacy, the murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three main players during this final run. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies. But as fascinated as fans are about what the final season has to offer, there's another question they're looking to have answered. Is this really it for Welliver's Bosch?

"There's always a distinct possibility, like they've done with Jack Ryan and Reacher, [for] spun-off feature-length films," Welliver shared during an interview with TV Insider. "So, is there a possibility of life for that character? I think so." In fact, it's been noted that fans can expect to see Welliver appear alongside Maggie Q in the upcoming spinoff series focused on Det. Renee Ballard (with Ballard appearing in the final season of "Legacy"). And from what Welliver had to add, it sounds like the creative team already has some Season 4 plans they can build from for a film or miniseries. "We had already been pre-planning what Season 4 was going to look like because we'd ostensibly discussed the idea that Harry, as he does in the books, returns to be a volunteer detective for the San Fernando Police Department," he shared.

Based on Connelly's best-selling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993), the final season sees Welliver, Rogers, and Lintz also being joined by Stephen A. Chang (Maurice "Mo" Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. "Crate" Moore), Troy Evans (Det. "Barrel" Johnson), Paul Calderon (Det. Jimmy Robertson), Celestino Corneille (DEA Agent Charlie Hovan), and Chris Browning (Preston Borders).

Joining this season are Tommy Martinez (Albert Torres), Andrea Cortes (Victoria Hernandez), Orla Brady (Siobhan Murphy), Michael Reilly Burke (Finbar McShane), Dale Dickey (Sheila Walsh), Manuel Uriza (Zorillo), Chris Bauer (Sheriff Deputy Jack Garrity), Jeremy Glazer (Patrick Currey), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Perry Lopez). In addition, we know that Maggie Q will be introduced as Det. Renee Ballard during the final season, serving as a springboard for the upcoming spinoff series. Stemming from Fabel Entertainment, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy is executive produced by Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge.

