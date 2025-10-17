Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: boston blue

Boston Blue Premieres Tonight! Our S01E01: "Faith and Family" Preview

Along with our preview of tonight's premiere of CBS's Boston Blue (S01E01: "Faith and Family"), we look at what's still to come this season.

Article Summary Boston Blue premieres tonight on CBS, launching the buzzed-about Blue Bloods spinoff series.

Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan joins the Boston Police, teaming up with Sonequa Martin-Green’s Lena Silver.

Check out previews and episode overviews for the first four episodes, including tonight's “Faith and Family.”

Sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes insights, and upcoming storylines tease big drama for Boston Blue Season 1.

In CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' "Blue Bloods" spinoff series, Donnie Wahlberg's NYPD Det. Danny Reagan heads north to take a position with the Boston Police Department. Paired up with Det. Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), Danny realizes pretty quickly that his new partner comes with her own family history in law enforcement. With Boston Blue set to hit screens tonight, we have an official overview, image gallery, three sneak peeks, and a behind-the-scenes look at S01E01: "Faith and Family" to pass along. In addition, we have official overviews and image galleries for S01E02: "Teammates," (Oct. 24th), S01E03: "History" (Oct. 31st), and S01E04: "Rites of Passage" (Nov. 7th).

Boston Blue Season 1 Episodes 1-4 Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 1: "Faith and Family" – In the series premiere, NYPD detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) teams up with Boston detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green) to investigate a deadly fire at a tech company. As they dig deeper, they uncover a complex web of secrets involving facial recognition technology, family ties, and a search for justice that brings the Silver and Reagan families closer together. Directed by Anthony Hemingway, with a story by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 2: "Teammates" – Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) are pulled into a high-stakes murder investigation when a whistleblower tied to one of Mae's (Gloria Reuben) court cases is found dead. Meanwhile, Jonah (Marcus Scribner) and Sean (Mika Amonsen) prepare for their first official day on the job. Directed by Randy Zisk, with a story by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 3: "History" – A body found on the Boston wharf pulls Lena and Danny into a tense drug investigation alongside Lena's former partner, Detective Brian Rodgers (Ryan Broussard), sparking personal and professional friction. Jonah and Sean chase down a missing man tied to a scavenger hunt, while Sarah and Mae navigate emotional challenges at home and in court. Directed by Alex Zakzrewski, with a story by Rebecca Cutter.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 4: "Rites of Passage" – As the Silver family observes Yahrzeit to honor patriarch Ben Silver on the one-year anniversary of his death, Lena and Danny investigate the murder of a beloved shop owner. Meanwhile, Sarah responds to a hostage crisis and Mae faces a difficult legal decision. Directed by Jackeline Tejada, with a story by Pam Veasey.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

