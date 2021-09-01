Brandi Rhodes Launches New Wine with Nocking Point Wines

Brandi Rhodes' goal to become an unofficial Bella Twin continues to proceed right on track. The AEW Chief Brand Officer will launch a new wine to coincide with the launch of Rhodes to the Top, the upcoming TNT reality show starring Brandi and her husband, Cody Rhodes. The wine, titled "Whoa Baby," is described as "a badass rosé from Washington State" and will be produced with Nocking Point Wines, the celebrity wine company co-founded by Stephen Amell, and available on their website. Brandi follows in her husband's footsteps here, as Cody created two wines with Nocking Point back in 2017; The American Dream and The American Nightmare.

A press release elaborates:

Since its inception in 2012, Nocking Point has collaborated with some of the world's biggest TV and film actors, major sports phenoms, top-tier recording artists, and foremost organizations. However, Brandi Rhodes is taking this wine creation to a whole new level by including the tasting process on an episode of Rhodes to the Top. Unable to taste the wine herself, viewers will watch as a pregnant Rhodes navigates the process with help from some familiar reinforcements. Rhodes to the Top premieres Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 10 p.m. ET on TNT immediately following AEW: Dynamite.

And Brandi says:

It has been a dream of mine to create a wine for a very long time. Fans of my YouTube show Shot of Brandi have been anticipating it, and now that I'm returning from having a baby, this seemed like the perfect time. I'm looking forward to people toasting all of their accomplishments, large or small, with 'Whoa Baby!' It's the ultimate celebratory rosé!

And Stephen Amell says:

Brandi is someone we've wanted to collaborate with for a long time now, and finally the timing lined up. Everyone knows how much I love wrestling, and Brandi is a woman who can truly do it all. I'm excited to watch her and Cody navigate newfound parenthood and AEW with a glass of Whoa Baby! in hand – and to be honest, I'll probably also pour some while watching Heels.

A bottle of Whoa Baby! goes for $24 and can be ordered online here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rhodes to the Top: Premieres Wednesday, September 29th [PROMO] | TNT (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unmC-jy4hYA)