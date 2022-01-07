Brandon Routh Felt "Respected" During DC's Legends of Tomorrow Return

As podcasts go, Brandon Routh is a gift that keeps on giving when it comes to open & honest answers to some very personal & thought-provoking questions. The DC's Legends of Tomorrow and The Rookie star covered a wide range of topics during his most recent visit to Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast. So far, we've checked in on his thought about returning to active duty as Ray Palmer aka The Atom for The Flash "Armageddon." The actor also explained how The CW's Arrowverse mega-crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" helped Routh heal some emotional wounds & scars leftover from 2006's Superman Returns. Outside of the DCU, Routh discussed how Nathan Fillion factored into his role on ABC's The Rookie and why the series made him appreciate playing against type when tackling challenging roles. Then the actor put to rest any rumblings that he and Rosenbaum's Smallville co-star Tom Welling had some issues with each other over both of them playing The Man of Steel. But this time around, Routh offers a kind of "update" on where his mind is at now when it comes to his leaving "Legends."

Though Rosenbaum begins by referencing Routh's then-upcoming return as Ray for the big five-part The Flash mega-event "Armageddon" (where Palmer offered a sad update about not being in contact much with the Legends anymore), the topic quickly shifts to Routh's recent return to DC's Legends of Tomorrow (though only as a memory version of himself) to celebrate the long-running Arrowverse series' 100th episode. When Routh last appeared on Rosenbaum's podcast to discuss his departure, he made no bones about the fact that he wasn't thrilled with how his and Courtney Ford's departures were handled from beginning to end.

This time around, it's clear that time has offered him (as he tells Rosenbaum) "a journey for me of learning and appreciating and cultivating my own self-worth." From there, Routh explained what he learned from the ordeal and how it influenced his approach to his craft. "You know, people make decisions, right? Sometimes people make good decisions and sometimes people make bad decisions, right? Bad decisions happen all the time… all the time… all the time. And sometimes they affect us negatively and we can choose to be upset with that for the rest of our lives or we can work to come to terms with it, I guess, and to find, as they say, [how to] make lemonade out of lemons. And that's what I've been working on doing, and I think I speak for Courtney [Ford] in saying the same thing," Routh explained.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Did BRANDON ROUTH Enjoy Playing ATOM in the FLASH?! #insideofyou #theflash #atom (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHPJC9TOrWg&t=104s)

The actor continued, "And knowing, meanwhile, by fan reaction and all the love we've gotten over the last couple years, that even though one person made this decision, that it was a bad decision nobody supports. Nobody has supported that decision and so that's one reason why… one of the reasons why we said yes to coming back. Because we knew that the fans would appreciate it and also we made sure that in coming back that we were standing on our own worth and made our own requests to make sure that we were being respected." And respect is what both he and Ford received this time around, "so we were happy to be a part of it and also to get an opportunity to work again with Wentworth [Miller] and Victor [Garber] and Falk [Hentschel]." In particular, Routh appreciated being able to work with them in a "more goofy" and fun "sandbox" this time around.