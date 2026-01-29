Posted in: Amazon Studios, BBC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: breakers

Breakers: Antony Starr Set as Mysterious Surfer in New Netflix Series

The Boys star Antony Starr is leaving Homelander behind, taking on the role of a mysterious surfer in Netflix's new series Breakers.

Article Summary Antony Starr trades Homelander for the role of a mysterious surfer in Netflix's upcoming series Breakers.

Breakers follows two US friends drawn into a cult-like Australian surf community led by Starr's enigmatic Brando.

The series is created by Pete Jackson, produced by Clerkenwell Films, and directed by Mary Nighy and Ng Choon Ping.

Breakers is Netflix's first series filmed in Western Australia, set to stream globally after production wraps in 2026.

Homelander no more, Antony Starr has landed his first TV series role after completing production on the final season of The Boys, this time playing a mysterious surfer dude in the upcoming Netflix series Breakers. Somehow, there are always mysterious surfer dudes in stories about surfers. Starr will also have an executive producer credit on the series, which is created by writer-executive producer Pete Jackson (Somewhere Boy, The Death of Bunny Munro) and Clerkenwell Films (Baby Reindeer, The End Of The F***ing World). Production has started in Western Australia and will wrap in June 2026.

Breakers (aka Red Bluff) follows two best friends from the U.S. who go backpacking in Australia and are soon drawn into a seemingly perfect community of surfers led by a charismatic but mysterious figure, Brando, played by Starr.

New Zealand-born Starr and Brit Jackson executive produce alongside Clerkenwell Films' Gavin O'Grady, Petra Fried, and Wim De Greef. Mary Nighy (Say Nothing, Industry) and Ng Choon Ping (What It Feels Like For A Girl, Femme) are directing. Clerkenwell Films, part of BBC Studios, is producing in partnership with BBC Studios Productions Australia.

This marks the latest collaboration between Jackson and Clerkenwell. The British production company, which was acquired by BBC Studios in 2021, was also behind his two previous series, the BAFTA TV Award-nominated Somewhere Boy for Channel 4 and The Death of Bunny Munro for Sky Atlantic. Breakers also reunites Clerkenwell with Netflix, where the company produced the award-winning limited series Baby Reindeer. Do we dare wish this might be "Baby Reindeer with surfers"? After all, Anthony Starr already played Homelander with a fetish for breast milk. Mysterious surfer dude needs to be weird with kinks, yo!

Breakers is the first Netflix series to shoot in Western Australia, supported by Screenwest and the WA Government through the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive. The series, which will be released on Netflix globally, joins a slate of Australian films and shows — as well as projects like Breakers, which originated elsewhere and are shot in Australia — that includes The Survivors, Apple Cider Vinegar, Surviving Summer, and the upcoming Heartbreak High S3, My Brilliant Career, and Allen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!